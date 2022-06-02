These could be the transfer stories that dominate at Nottingham Forest in June

Nottingham Forest are set for a busy and exciting summer as they prepare for their first Premier League campaign in 23 years.

Promotion from the Championship to the top-flight brings great financial rewards, but now, the key for Forest is to put those funds to good use.

Indeed, a strong transfer window would significantly strengthen their chances of retaining Premier League status come the end of next season.

With that in mind, here are three transfer stories that could dominate headlines at the City Ground over the next month.

Djed Spence

We couldn’t possibly start anywhere else with this one.

Djed Spence’s transfer from Middlesbrough to pastures new this summer is bound to rumble on, and Forest are now in a great position to try and make his loan move to the City Ground a permanent one following their promotion.

Spence has been outstanding for Steve Cooper’s side this season and has attracted plenty of attention ahead of the summer.

As such, Boro will likely want to get a bidding war going for the full-back, in which case, Forest may have to wait a while to get their man.

There is no reason this one cannot happen eventually this summer, though, as they look set to make a move.

Ben Brereton-Diaz

With fresh reports linking Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz with a move to the City Ground in recent days, this looks set to be a transfer that could dominate the headlines in the coming weeks.

It has long been rumoured that Brereton-Diaz would leave Ewood Park this summer, even despite Rovers recently triggering their one-year extension option on his contract.

Being realistic, that was always a move from Rovers that ensured they get a fee for the Chilean international, and as such, Forest will not be deterred.

Perhaps the only downside is that Forest will have to do battle with plenty of other clubs to get this one over the line, too, just as they will with Djed Spence.

James Garner

Last but not least, the third transfer saga that could dominate at Nottingham Forest this summer revolves around whether or not Manchester United midfielder James Garner returns to the club.

Garner has spent the last 18 months on loan at the City Ground, and you would think that Steve Cooper would want to keep hold of him for at least another year given his fine performances.

New Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is said to want to cast eyes over the midfielder himself in pre-season before deciding the midfielder’s next move, though, and with Garner away on England youth international duty, he is not due back to United pre-season training for a while.

As such, this could linger on and dominate headlines, particularly if Manchester United start to make other midfield additions amid reports they are in talks for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.