These could be the transfer stories that dominate at Norwich City in June

The summer transfer window certainly looks set to be an intriguing one for Norwich City.

Following the Canaries’ relegation from the Premier League during the 2021/22 season, the club will again be looking to build a squad that can secure an immediate promotion from the Championship.

So with the season now done and focus turning towards the market, it is likely that business will start to become more frequent over the course of the next few weeks, with both incomings and outgoings.

With that in mind, we’ve taken at look at three transfer stories that could attract plenty of attention at Norwich City in the next few weeks, right here.

Teemu Pukki future

Given the goalscoring impact he continues to have at Carrow Road, it was something of a no-brainer for Norwich to take up their option to extend Pukki’s contract until summer 2023 earlier this year.

However, that still means that this summer would be their last chance to receive a fee for the striker as things stand, and reports from Spain back in April, claimed that La Liga side Celta Vigo are interested in the 32-year-old.

That could put Norwich under pressure to secure Pukki’s longer term future with the club this summer with an extended contract, meaning there could well be a fair amount of discussion about the striker in the next month or so.

Lucas Joao pursuit

It seems that Pukki may not be the only striker whose future becomes the subject of much discussion around Carrow Road this month.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Norwich are also interested in signing Reading forward Lucas Joao, who has shown in the past that he could be a more than capable alternative source of goals to Pukki at Championship level, which could make this a useful signing for the Canaries.

However, a number of other second-tier sides are also understood to be interested in the Portuguese attacker, meaning there could be a battle for his services for his Norwich, that could generate a fair amount of interest for those around the club.

Brandon Williams decision

At the other end of the pitch, one player whose future looks to be up in the air with potential implications for Norwich, is Brandon Williams.

The full-back spent the 2021/22 season on loan with at Carrow Road from Manchester United, making 29 appearances in all competitions for the club. Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that the Old Trafford club are now willing to listen to offers for Williams during this summer’s window.

Considering they are already familiar with him, that could certainly raise questions about whether Norwich will look to take advantage of United’s stance here, by bringing him back to Carrow Road on a longer term basis, or move on to alternative targets instead.