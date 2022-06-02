These could be the transfer stories that dominate at Milwall in June

Millwall face a busy summer ahead as Gary Rowett looks to improve his side ahead of the upcoming season.

The Lions finished just outside the play-off places, falling only six points short of a top six finish in the last campaign.

The London club will be hoping they can improve the squad this summer in order to compete again at the top end of the Championship table.

Here are the transfer stories that could dominate at Millwall in June…

Jed Wallace’s future

The winger is out of contract at The Den following the conclusion of the season, but is still yet to decide his future.

As revealed last month by Football League World, Wallace has interest from West Brom for a move this summer.

However, it is still possible that the 28-year old commits his future to the Lions and rejects the move to the Hawthorns.

Either way, a conclusion to this saga is expected imminently.

Benik Afobe’s move made permanent

Afobe spent the campaign on loan at Millwall, where he had a successful year in which he scored 12 goals and earned three assists.

His time at Stoke City could come to an end this summer, if Millwall show interest in a permanent move.

Afobe’s stint at The Den has worked out well, with the forward playing some of his best football there.

It would make a lot of sense for that partnership to continue beyond this summer, so expect some developments regarding this story over the next few weeks.

Zak Lovelace transfer tussle

The promising 16-year old has garnered interest from Rangers going into the summer transfer window.

The youngster made five substitute appearances this season, his debut coming against Coventry City in December.

While he has yet to make any kind of impact at this level, it is impressive that he has earned playing time at such a young age.

That could be Millwall’s downfall, with the Scottish giants now looking to bring him to the club in the upcoming transfer window.