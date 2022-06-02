These could be the transfer stories that dominate at Hull City in June

The summer transfer window for Hull City always promised to be exciting with a lot of speculation, and the month of May did not disappoint.

Even before the 2021-22 Championship season ended, the Tigers have been linked with a plethora of players – the majority plying their trade in Turkey, the home nation of new owner Acun Ilicali.

Ilicali is set to back head coach Shota Arveladze this summer with what he needs in a bid to stabilise the East Riding of Yorkshire outfit as a second tier club, before pressing on with a promotion push in the coming years.

Quiz: The big Hull City striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Tigers fan

1 of 25 How many appearances did Josh Magennis make for Hull during his time at the club? 95 112 120 82

Let’s look at the three transfer stories that could dominate over the rest though over the course of June.

Keane Lewis-Potter saga

Naturally, the only place to start is with Hull’s hottest prospect for many a year, who could command a major transfer battle this summer.

The 21-year-old shone in League One in 2020-21, then stepped up once again in the Championship this past season, scoring 12 goals for the Tigers and proved himself to be one of the best attacking players in the league.

A whole host of top flight clubs are now tracking the forward – West Ham United, Tottenham, Brentford, Southampton, Leicester City and Bournemouth all included – but Ilicali is determined to stand firm and keep the academy graduate.

Even though the Turkish businessman has said he wouldn’t even sell for £30 million, an offer of that size would most surely test the resolve of the club’s hierarchy.

Jean Michael Seri

It’s not just Turkish-based players that are being linked with moves to the Tigers – players on British shores are also rumoured to be of interest to the club, and one of those is Ivorian international Seri.

The 30-year-old, who played 33 times for Fulham in their Championship-winning campaign last season, was not offered a new deal at Craven Cottage, leaving him free to explore his options this summer.

Hull are one of those, with Arveladze’s side believed to be very interested in acquiring the midfielder, who cost Fulham the best part of £25 million four years ago.

If they could pull this deal off then Hull will have sealed a real transfer coup, but there is bound to be interest from elsewhere for his services.

Curtis Davies

Some say a player should never return to a former club for a second stint, but in the case of Curtis Davies, Tigers supporters will be hoping and praying for his comeback next season.

The defender first joined Hull in 2013 from Birmingham City, spending four years with the club and winning the Player of the Year award in his debut season before moving on to Derby County.

The 37-year-old played all 46 matches for the Rams in the Championship last season, just months after recovering from a serious achilles injury, and was one of the league’s top centre-backs.

Per Alan Nixon, Hull are battling with Bristol City in a bid to prize Davies away from Pride Park this summer, with his contract expiring at County – it would certainly be a welcome addition to a youthful-looking backline at the MKM Stadium.