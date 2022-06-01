These could be the transfer stories that dominate at Coventry City in June

Coventry City face a huge summer ahead following a confident campaign in the Championship.

Mark Robins’ side earned a 12th place finish, 11 points adrift of the play-off places.

But it was only a disappointing end to the season that saw the side fall away from the conversation of a possible top six finish.

Going into the transfer window, there will be plenty of opportunities for the club to improve the first team squad.

But there will also be interest in key players that will have to be managed, with only big fees likely to tempt the Sky Blues into any sales.

Here are the transfer stories that could dominate at Coventry City in June…

Viktor Gyokeres

The striker had a standout season with Coventry this year, scoring 17 times from 45 appearances in the league.

The Swede has caught the attention of Premier League and Championship sides, with Fulham and Middlesbrough set to battle for his signature.

Gyokeres has impressed under Robins and is potentially ready to make the step up in the English football pyramid.

But it will likely take a big fee to test Coventry’s resolve, such is the importance the striker has in the team.

Jake Clarke-Salter

The defender proved himself as an important player during his stint on loan at Coventry this season.

It was reported earlier this year that the Sky Blues were offered a Clarke-Salter deal to keep him at the club beyond the summer.

But there has been no progress on any potential agreement in recent weeks, raising questions over the 24-year old’s future with his parent club.

It would be a big boost to Robins’ side to keep the centre-back in the side for next season given the level of performances he showed this campaign.

Gustavo Hamer

Leeds United are eyeing a potential move for Hamer this summer, with Jesse Marsch hoping to add the midfielder to his squad

The 24-year old has been an important player in the squad under Robins and featured 39 times in the league this campaign.

It would come as a blow to the Sky Blues to lose the Feyenoord academy graduate.

The Dutch underage international could command a large fee from the Premier League outfit, but his absence in the team would be sorely noticed.