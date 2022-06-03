These could be the transfer stories that dominate at Charlton Athletic in June

Charlton Athletic had a disappointing 2021-22 season in League One, finishing 13th in the third tier table.

The club parted ways with Johnnie Jackson as manager following the conclusion of the campaign, leaving the club without a head coach going into the month of June.

Ben Garner is the name that has been linked with taking over the side going into the new season, with the Addicks hoping for better things next season, but no deal has been concluded yet.

Promotion will surely be the aim for whoever takes charge of the team, but progress towards that will be the aim for whoever arrives at The Valley this summer.

Here are the transfer stories that will dominate at Charlton this June…

Charlie Kirk’s future

Kirk joined Championship side Blackpool in the January transfer window on a loan deal until the end of the season

In that time, the winger played nine games in the league for Neil Critchley’s side.

However, it is now looking unlikely that the Seasiders will take up the option to buy the player on a permanent basis now that the season is over.

With Critchley having now also departed the Tangerines, it is unclear what direction the team will take going forward.

Kirk returning to Charlton will raise questions over whether he still has a future at the club that he joined only 12 months ago.

Jayden Stockley speculation

The Charlton forward has been linked with a move away from the Valley this summer, with League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday interested in his services.

The 28-year old scored 13 goals for the club in the league this season and would be a massive loss to the side should he depart the club this month.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Charlton Athletic fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 1. What postcode is The Valley in? SE5 SE7 SE9 SE11

Wednesday will be looking to boost their chances of promotion having lost their play-off semi final to Sunderland.

Stockley could be just what Darren Moore’s side needs to take them to that next level, so this story could yet gain plenty of traction over the next few weeks.

Ben Purrington’s contract situation

The 26-year old’s contract expires at the end of this month and no confirmation has yet been given over his future with Charlton.

A possible exit will be on the cards until official word is released on the situation surrounding Purrington.

It may not yet be decided until a new manager is appointed either, meaning the versatile defender could be waiting another few weeks before a decision is made.

Purrington played 27 times for the Addicks in the league this season.