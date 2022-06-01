These could be the transfer stories that dominate at Burnley in June

Burnley look set for a difficult landing in the Championship after suffering final day relegation heartbreak in the Premier League.

The Clarets enjoyed an outstanding six seasons in the top-flight, and were even involved in Europa League qualifiers at one stage, under Sean Dyche for the vast majority of that period, but they have a lot of preparation to come ahead of 2022/23.

Parachute payments give newly relegated clubs an advantage in the second tier, but with plenty of contenders emerging in the second tier, an immediate promotion straight back to the big time will not be straightforward.

Here, we have taken a look at three transfer stories that could dominate at Burnley in June…

Manager search

Vincent Kompany is the strong favourite to take over at Burnley after two seasons in charge of Anderlecht.

It is something of a left-field option but the Clarets have been heading in a new direction since their change of ownership and, if his playing career is anything to go by, the Belgian has a very high ceiling as a manager.

The multiple Premier League winner would have the leadership qualities to inspire the Clarets squad, but his tactical capabilities would undergo and intense examination up against the likes of Chris Wilder, Carlos Corberan and Nathan Jones in the second tier.

Lucas Joao

We brought you the exclusive this morning that Burnley are amongst the clubs interested in Lucas Joao this summer.

The Reading bagsman has been one of the best strikers in the division when fit in the last two seasons, and has the potential to spearhead the attack at Turf Moor.

The Royals’ financial situation could also make a deal very affordable with just one year remaining on the Portuguese’s contract.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Burnley players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Centre-back, Premier League winner, English Gary Cahill John Terry Rio Ferdinand Jamie Carragher

James Tarkowski

There are a handful of players who seem very unlikely to stick with the Clarets in their drop to the second tier.

James Tarkowski is one of them and the two-time England international is out of contract at Turf Moor this summer.

Aston Villa have recently ruled themselves out of the race for his services in a transfer saga that could rumble on in the next month or so.