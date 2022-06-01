These could be the transfer stories that dominate at Bristol City in June

Bristol City have made a strong start to the summer as Nigel Pearson looks to tool up ahead of the 2022/23 Championship season.

In Mark Sykes and Kal Naismith, City made two smart signings on free transfers in May and Robins fans will be hoping this month can even more exciting.

The window is set to open soon and with that in mind, we’ve highlighted the transfer stories we believe could dominate at Ashton Gate in June…

The pursuit of Kane Wilson

Reports this morning (Bristol Live) have indicated that the Robins have tabled an offer for exciting out-of-contract Forest Green Rovers right wing-back Kane Wilson.

The 22-year-old made 17 goal contributions as he helped Rob Edwards’ side secure promotion to League One last season and could solve City’s issues on the right flank.

Nottingham Forest have been linked with him as well but you feel they may no longer be keen as they’re now preparing for life in the Premier League after their play-off final win.

With Edwards now in charge at Watford, the Hornets could rival City for Wilson and it’s a deal that you feel Pearson will be keen to wrap up sooner rather than later.

Until his future is confirmed, however, this is a story that will continue to dominate.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Bristol City fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 1. Who is the club's all-time leading appearance maker? Louis Carey Scott Murray John Atyeo Harry Dolman

The interest in Antoine Semenyo

Given how impressive he was last season – scoring eight times and providing 12 assists – there was always going to be interest in Antoine Semenyo this summer.

Celtic have been admirers for some time, with the player’s agent confirming contact in February, and are said to be monitoring his situation.

There have been links elsewhere as well, such as to West Ham United, so you feel this one is not going to go away and could even escalate once the window is open.

Kasey Palmer’s future

The Robins will be desperate to hold onto Semenyo but one player it seems they want to offload is Kasey Palmer.

Palmer has had his moments in a City shirt but they’ve been far too infrequent to justify his sizeable wage (£20,000 as per Capology) and he’s looked out of Pearson’s plans for some time now.

The 25-year-old is likely one of the players that the Robins boss has told that they’re free to leave the club but shifting him hasn’t proven easy.

A move to Cardiff City is believed to have fallen through but Palmer’s departure will likely be a topic of much discussion as the month wears on.