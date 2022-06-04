These could be the transfer stories that dominate at Bolton Wanderers in June

Bolton Wanderers enjoyed a very productive end to the season that has offered hope for how they can do under Ian Evatt moving forward.

However, the former Blackpool defender will be aware that changes are still required in his squad to ensure they can compete for a play-off place in the next campaign.

Therefore, as is the case with all clubs in League One, what the Trotters do in the transfer market is going to be extremely important.

They have already been active, bringing in Jack Iredale from Cambridge, which looks a shrewd move. And, here we look at THREE transfer stories that could dominate Bolton this month…

Marlon Fossey return

Fossey enjoyed a successful loan spell with Bolton in the season that has just finished, so from Evatt’s perspective, bringing him back into the squad would be a no-brainer.

But, it’s not as straightforward as that, as reports have claimed that there is Championship interest in the American, who is back with parent club Fulham now.

So, Wanderers will face a battle to convince the player to return.

Which club did Bolton Wanderers sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Colin Hendry Rangers Hearts Coventry Aston Villa

Dapo Alofayan to Rangers

Most of the excitement with Bolton will centre on incomings but one major worry will be that they could lose Dapo Alofayan.

The attacker was superb last season and is now believed to be on Rangers’ radar, and the chance to link up with the Scottish side, who will be able to offer European football, is obviously going to appeal.

With doubts surrounding Ryan Kent’s future at Ibrox, Bolton will know if he departs they could be receiving a bid for their key man.

What happens with Cole Stockton?

One name that has been linked with a move to Bolton over the past two windows is Cole Stockton.

The striker is coming off the back of an incredible season with Morecambe in League One and a move does seem inevitable.

Whether the Trotters have a serious chance of landing the player remains to be seen but you would expect him to leave and it would be a coup if Evatt could win the race for the player.