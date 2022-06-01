These could be the transfer stories that dominate at Blackburn Rovers in June

Blackburn Rovers had a fairly strong season this year but the play-offs proved to be a step too far for them this season as they finished 2021/22 six points away from the top six in the Championship.

Rovers will no doubt be keen to build upon their progress this year to break into those play-off spots but with Tony Mowbray’s departure as manager, the first port of call will be looking to bring someone in to oversee the process.

With the summer window set to open soon, here we take a look at the transfer stories that could dominate at Ewood Park this month…

Manager

As previously mentioned and Rovers’ most urgent matter at hand is the appointment of a new manager.

It was confirmed that Mowbray would be leaving Ewood Park upon the expiration of his contract with the club and there have been plenty of rumours surrounding his successor.

Two key names in the race for manager were Carlos Carvalhal and Daniel Farke, who are both now understood to be in conversations with other sides, while David Unsworth is also understood not to be a name that is under consideration for the job.

Rovers have been linked to Everton coach Duncan Ferguson over the past number of days too although it is reported that he is yet to be contacted regarding the job.

However, the Lancashire Telegraph has reported that a shortlist of candidates has been identified and another round of interviews will commence next week.

You can understand the club wanting to be thorough in finding a replacement but with June now upon us, Rovers will need to secure a manager soon to ensure whoever is in charge will have time to build their own squad.

Not only will it give them time to build their own squad but the choice of manager for next season could have a large impact on which players Blackburn retain and who they sign.

There are a number of players who are out of contract at Ewood Park this summer and may well be waiting to see who will be in charge before making a decision on their future to judge how high the club will be reaching and whether they will have a role to play in the side.

Certain names, such as Ferguson, have a clear link to the Premier League and that could therefore mean more loan deals from the top flight – showing how different managers will shape the structure of the club differently.

Ben Brereton-Diaz

The 23-year-old was in brilliant form for Rovers this season, scoring 22 goals in 37 appearances, and with his contract at Ewood Park expiring next summer, he faces an uncertain few weeks with regards to his future.

According to Team Talk, a number of teams interested in gaining the player’s services, including West Ham, Brighton, and Leeds United, which is unsurprising after the form he has been in this year.

Furthermore, these are Premier League sides that are likely to offer a decent fee to take the player from them.

That being said, if Blackburn are serious about pushing for a play-off spot next season then Brereton-Diaz is a player who will be a crucial part of that effort and a departure now would require a big replacement for him in the coming months.

With no one currently at the helm, it’s a hard one to navigate but Rovers fans will be hoping they can hang on to one of their star men. If they can’t, a replacement will surely be needed.

Darragh Lenihan

Lenihan came up through Blackburn’s youth system and has made himself a regular part of the side – racking up over 250 appearances since making his debut for the club.

However, his contract is also up this summer and, according to journalist Alan Nixon, both Middlesbrough and West Brom are interested in the Rovers captain.

Fans will be relieved to hear that a report from the Lancashire Telegraph assured that finances were not an issue when it came to a new deal for the player.

However, he is another player that may be waiting to see who’s in charge before making a decision on his future to see if the ambitions of the manager match up to what they expect.

Again, should the centre-back depart then work will need to be done to find a replacement.