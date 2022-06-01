These could be the transfer stories that dominate at Barnsley in June

Suffering relegation from the Championship, Barnsley will be hoping to regroup and recalibrate ahead of their return to League One.

Often seeing rather swift success after they have been relegated from the second tier in the past, the Tykes will be striving to do something similar once more.

There will be a new person in charge at Oakwell once the season gets underway, with the club parting company with Poya Asbaghi late on last season.

Whilst we wait and see who is tasked with steering the ship at the Yorkshire club, here, we take a look at three transfer stories that could dominate the headlines at Barnsley this month…

Michal Helik’s future

Still possessing an additional year on his contract, Michal Helik is one Barnsley player who could be targeted by multiple clubs both in this country and abroad this summer.

He is certainly a player that the Tykes would be reluctant to lose, given his importance in the side and general ability but they could be tempted if a sizeable offer comes in.

Helik is simply too good to be plying his trade in League One, so if they manage to keep him at Oakwell beyond this summer, then that will represent an excellent summer.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Barnsley fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 In what year were Barnsley founded? 1885 1887 1889 1891

Cauley Woodrow’s next step

Another who will see his contract expire next year, Cauley Woodrow is also a player that is a level above the third-tier.

However, his lack of football during last season might mean that Championship clubs may be slightly apprehensive to make a move for him.

Possessing excellent technical ability and levels of desire, Woodrow has thrived at Oakwell in recent seasons and has already caught the attention of Ipswich Town, as per a report from TWTD.

Callum Styles

Making it a hat-trick of players who could depart this summer, the future of Callum Styles is likely to surface during the month of June.

Styles has a contract that will expire in the summer of 2023, however, the Tykes do possess an option to extend it for an additional 12 months.

A player with undoubted quality and potential, the 22-year-old has an exciting future ahead of him and could be afforded another chance at Championship level.