A steady 2023-24 season for Bristol City saw them end the season in 11th position in the Championship; another respectable mid-table finish.

It was the third season of year-on-year improvements in league position for the Robins, which is a trend that fans will hope to continue into this season, which would likely see them troubling the play-offs.

Recruitment of new faces for the task has already started this summer, but they will need to keep one eye on the contract situations of those already in the building, to ensure contract sagas don't become a distraction midway through the season.

Here, Football League World takes a look at the six players that will depart Ashton Gate next summer if fresh agreements are not reached..

Tommy Conway

Tommy Conway rose through the academy ranks at City and has truly announced himself on the senior stage over the past two seasons.

He last signed a contract in the summer of 2022, to run for three years, which will take him until next summer. His 10 Championship goals in 39 appearances last season is an impressive haul at 21, so the club would be eager to tie him to a longer contract in an ideal world.

Conway's Championship season, as per WhoScored Start (Sub) 27 (12) Goals 10 Assists 1 Key passes per 90 0.6 Pass success rate 84.6% Shots per 90 1.4

Negotiations look to have hit an obstacle, however, with the young forward frozen out of first-team training, according to reports from BristolLive, due to his reluctance to sign a new deal.

You'd expect the Robins to try and cash in on him before the August 30 transfer deadline, but if they cannot do that, then they risk losing him for a smaller training compensation fee next summer.

Stefan Bajic

Young gloveman Stefan Bajic signed a three-year deal when he arrived at Ashton Gate from Ligue 2 club Pau in 2022.

That means he has now entered the final 12 months of his contract with the club. Usurping current first-choice stopper Max O'Leary looks doubtful, so any extension may depend on whether Bajic is happy to continue waiting in the wings.

So far, he has made just one senior appearance for the Robins since he joined, and that doesn't look likely to be added to anytime soon.

Related Tommy Conway - Player's stance, Bristol City transfer update, Liam Manning fall-out talk There has been plenty of speculation and noise surrounding Conway in recent weeks - and we have rounded up the latest news on his situation.

Kal Naismith

Naismith joined City as a free agent from Luton Town in 2022, penning a three-year deal that will take him until next summer, before which he will turn 33.

He has not been a mainstay in the side since he joined but has appeared fairly frequently and would likely need to be replaced if he departed.

A contract as lengthy as his initial deal at Ashton Gate is highly unlikely, but the short extension may be attractive to City on account of his experience and adaptability.

Currently operating as a defender, there are very few positions on a football pitch that Naismith hasn't taken up during his extensive senior career, but he provides cover at centre-back, left-back, and in midfield if necessary, so he is a useful asset for Liam Manning in the short-term.

Nahki Wells

Veteran Bermudan striker Nahki Wells joined City from Burnley in 2020, before going on to sign an extension that will take him until the summer of 2025.

In 194 outings for the Robins, he has netted 38 goals and 16 assists, including a handy seven from 35 Championship appearances last season.

It will be a matter for the player and the club as to whether they feel he has enough left in the tank for an extension at the end of his current terms, but that is likely to be a decision made at the end of the campaign when they can evaluate his most recent contributions.

Related Scott Twine features: 2 Bristol City deals that will push August 30th transfer deadline These two transfers could go all the way to the wire as the Robins look to add to their squad while they still can

Ayman Benarous

Young midfielder Ayman Benarous is another product of the Robins' academy who is set to see his contract expire next summer.

Consecutive long-term knee injuries have prevented the 20-year-old from playing any senior minutes for City since April 2022, but he has been praised by coach Liam Manning for the way he has dealt with the setbacks.

There are many moving parts at play in any extension talks for Benarous, but all parties concerned will just hope he stays injury-free for long enough to show what he's capable of.

Lewis Thomas

Another back-up goalkeeper that could see his time at Ashton Gate come to an end next season without a fresh agreement is Lewis Thomas.

He signed with the club as a free agent last summer, before agreeing a year-long extension in February this year.

The 26-year-old, on account of his recent re-signing, appears happy to add depth to the goalkeeping department rather than be considered the main man.

Whether that continues remains to be seen, but he is a solid professional to have in reserve and there would seemingly be little stopping a further extension if those factors remain the same.