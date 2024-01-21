Highlights Leeds United secured a crucial win against Preston North End, keeping their unbeaten home record intact.

Joel Piroe's late penalty secured all three points for Leeds, maintaining their momentum in the championship promotion race.

Daniel Farke expressed his satisfaction with the hard-fought victory, calling it one of their "best wins" of the season.

Leeds United made it four consecutive wins to start 2024 after beating Preston North End 2-1 at Elland Road, and left Daniel Farke delighted at one of his sides "best wins" of the season.

The Whites maintained their unbeaten run at home in all competitions, having won 11 games and only drawn four times in West Yorkshire in the process.

It looked as though they might add to their tally of draws, but Joel Piroe's late penalty secured all three points for the Whites in added-on time.

Leeds went behind after just over a minute when Liam Lindsay's headed the ball back across the box to Liam Millar, who scuffed a shot across the six-yard area for Will Keane to prod home his fifth goal in six games.

The lead lasted just a few minutes in what was a frantic start to the game at Elland Road, as Dan James stooped to head Leeds level from a deep Junior Firpo cross.

Preston withstood a sustained spell of second-half pressure at the start of the half, and looked to have earned a point until Ryan Ledson hand-balled late on.

The away side had been shown no fewer than six yellow cards in an attempt to slow the game down and win the physical battle, but the ball bounced up on to the outstretched arm of the Preston midfielder to hand Leeds the chance to win the game.

Joel Piroe calmly slotted home to ensure that Leeds kept pace with Southampton before Ipswich's clash with Leicester City on Monday evening.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands January 21st) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Southampton 28 21 58 3 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 4 Leeds United 28 24 54

Daniel Farke's post-match reaction

Leeds' chief spoke to the media post-match and provided his thoughts after a hard-fought battle against Ryan Lowe's side.

Farke said: "These are the best wins of the season. We've had electrifying home performances with many goals. Some [other games] where the game was already done at half-time.

"But to win this type of game, when you have problems finding your level and started a bit too slow, these are the best moments.

"They are also the season defining moments. These types of wins, for me, are the most enjoyable."

The Whites face his former side next, with Norwich City heading to Elland Road on Wednesday evening. Should Ipswich drop points to Leicester, it gives Leeds a huge chance of eating up further ground on the third-placed side and Southampton.

Leeds United 2-1 Preston: The verdict

It's a huge win for Leeds, who cannot afford to slip up given the pace that the other automatic promotion chasing sides are setting currently.

They have a kind run of fixtures and must maintain the pressure and keep up the momentum, as they have had a blistering start to 2024 so far.

Preston made life difficult and stifled them, but winning those types of games is imperative when trying to avoid the lottery of the play-offs, and it's no surprise that Farke finds those wins the most satisfying in their quest for promotion.