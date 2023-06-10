Sunderland will be determined to deliver a positive response to the heartbreak that they suffered in the play-offs last season when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway in August.

The Black Cats were within 90 minutes of securing a place in the final of this aforementioned competition, which would have granted them the opportunity to earn promotion to the Premier League.

However, after claiming a 2-1 victory in the first leg over Luton Town, Sunderland were then eliminated from the play-offs as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Rob Edwards' side at Kenilworth Road.

Clearly heading in the right direction under the guidance of head coach Tony Mowbray, Sunderland will be confident in their ability to hit the ground running in the Championship later this year.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the individuals who will no longer be on the books of the Black Cats when the new term starts.

Who are the players that are set to leave Sunderland at the end of June?

Harrison Bond

As is the case with all the following players, Sunderland announced via their official website that Harrison Bond will leave the club upon the expiry of his current contract.

Bond failed to make a single senior appearance for the Black Cats, and was only deployed on two occasions by the club's Under-21 side last season.

Jacob Carney

Jacob Carney is also set to become a free-agent this summer.

The goalkeeper joined Sunderland in 2021, and went on to feature once for the club's senior side in an EFL Trophy clash with Manchester United's youth outfit.

Cameron Jessup

Cameron Jessup will be on the lookout for a new club following Sunderland's call not to offer him fresh terms.

Jessup, who operates as a centre-back, was deployed on 25 occasions by the Black Cats' Under-21 side during his spell at the Stadium of Light.

Ethan Kachosa

Another young player who is set to leave Sunderland is Ethan Kachosa.

The 20-year-old full-back made eight appearances in the Premier League 2 Division 2 last season.

Nathan Newall

Nathan Newall will leave Sunderland when his deal expires later this month.

The left-back spent the second half of the previous term on loan at Darlington, where he made 16 appearances for the club in the National League North.

Owen Robinson

Owen Robinson will also depart at the end of June.

The attacking midfielder managed to provide three direct goal contributions in the seven appearances that he made for the Under-21's last season.

Thomas Scott

Thomas Scott will be hoping to find a new club after he officially leaves Sunderland.

Scott's only senior appearance for Sunderland came during the aforementioned EFL Trophy clash with the Red Devils.

Harrison Sohna

Harrison Sohna will no longer be on the books at Sunderland after his current deal reaches a crescendo.

The central midfielder was utilised by the Black Cats in their League Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last August.

Is Carl Winchester also set to depart?

Carl Winchester is also set to leave Sunderland when his current deal expires.

Winchester helped the club achieve promotion from League One by making 40 appearances in this division in the 2021/22 campaign.

After featuring against the Owls in the aforementioned fixture, Winchester was loaned out to Shrewsbury Town in September.

The Shrews opted to utilise the Northern Ireland international on 42 occasions in all competitions during the remainder of the 2022/23 season.