The 2022/23 season was a fantastic one for Sheffield Wednesday as they secured a return to the Championship in dramatic circumstances via the play-offs.

Wednesday returned to England’s second tier after two years in League One, after beating fellow South Yorkshire club Barnsley 1-0 in the play-off final.

The Owls had to come back from a 4-0 deficit in the first leg of their play-off semi-final clash against Peterborough.

They did, winning 4-0 in normal time to set up extra time at Hillsborough, and would go onto win on penalties after a 5-1 result in extra time.

Josh Windass' last minute winner against Barnsley after extra time at Wembley was enough to gain them promotion. Wednesday had accrued 96 points in the regular league season, narrowly missing out on automatic promotion to Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle.

Multiple incomings will be needed to ensure survival in the Championship for Wednesday, such is the step-up in quality between League One and the second tier.

Who is leaving Sheffield Wednesday this summer?

However, here, we take a look at the players who have already departed Sheffield Wednesday, and those who will soon depart at the end of the month.

Under a week after that dramatic extra time header secured promotion, the Owls have announced their released and retained list.

Wednesday have exercised one-year extension options to retain six players: Barry Bannan, George Byers, Lee Gregory, Dominic Iorfa, Liam Palmer, and Josh Windass.

They have also agreed fresh terms with Callum Paterson over an extension to his deal, for an undisclosed length of time.

The loanees

Two loanees are set to return to their parent clubs: Aden Flint (Stoke City) and Reece James (Blackpool).

Here are the others leaving or not yet committed:

Dennis Adeniran

After a two-year stint with the club, Adeniran's time in South Yorkshire is coming to an end. The central-midfielder made 51 appearances for the club, scoring seven and assisting a further three.

Jaden Brown

Brown joined in 2021 from Huddersfield Town, but failed to nail down a spot at Hillsborough. The 24-year-old left-back made 32 appearances for the club but will depart on a free transfer this month.

Sam Durrant

Durrant initially joined up with the club's U21 team at the start of the season but departs after just one senior appearance for the side.

Has Jack Hunt left Sheffield Wednesday?

Hunt amassed 180 appearances for the Owls across two separate spells with the club, but the 32-year-old departs after scoring the winning penalty in the play-off semi-final against Peterborough.

Ryan Galvin

Galvin played only four times for the Owls in a three-year stay in South Yorkshire. The left-back spent most of his time out on loan with the likes of Gloucester City and Maidstone United

Ben Heneghan

Heneghan joined from Wimbledon at the start of the season, but the centre-back would struggle to nail down a place in the starting line-up. Heneghan departs after just 13 appearances for Wednesday.

David Stockdale

Stockdale has already found himself a new club, joining York City for his second stint, where he will take on a joint role as a goalkeeper and head of recruitment, too. The 37-year-old made 27 appearances for the Owls, conceding 23 times and keeping 12 clean sheets.

Who else?

Wednesday have confirmed that new contract offers have been made to Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Marvin Johnson; but nothing has yet been agreed, and all could depart the club at the end of this month.