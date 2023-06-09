Plymouth Argyle have Championship football to look forward to again following the club's promotion back to England's second tier last time out.

The Pilgrims, who were pushed all the way by Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday in a highly-competitive League One, managed to amass 101 points, beating the Tractor Boys to the title by an eventual three points.

Naturally, when looking to assemble a squad that is capable of delivering in the higher division, Plymouth will see some player departures when their respective contracts expire this year.

Looking at the club's retained list, here is a list of who will depart when their deals at Home Park expire this year...

Which Plymouth Argyle players will leave Home Park in 2023?

There are several players who will leave Home Park this summer, consisting of a mix of recent first-teamers, youth-team players and those who have been on the fringes of things.

As per the club's retained list, Ryan Law, Finley Craske, Brandon Pursall, James Bolton, Danny Mayor, Conor Grant, Luke Jephcott and Adam Parkes have all been released and will move on once their close-to-expiring contracts run out.

Jordan Houghton, James Wilson, Dan Scarr, Ryan Hardie and Niall Ennis, meanwhile, were all offered new deals at the club. Houghton, Scarr and Hardie have committed, Ennis has moved on to Blackburn Rovers and we are still awaiting official club news on Wilson.

The five loanees (Sam Cosgrove, Bali Mumba, Finn Azaz, Nigel Lonwijk and Jay Matete), all played their roles during what was a fantastic campaign for the Devon club but have now returned to their respective clubs.

Michael Cooper, Macaulay Gillesphey, Matt Butcher, Joe Edwards, Mickel Miller, Adam Randell, Ben Waine, Saxon Earley, Callum Burton, Callum Wright, Tyreik Wright, Will Jenkins Davies, Caleb Roberts, Houghton, Scarr and Hardie, are all under contract for next season.

What has been said about the Plymouth Argyle players set to leave Home Park in 2023?

Speaking to the club's media, Plymouth boss Steven Schuamcher said: “This is the absolute hardest part of being a manager.

“To have to say goodbye to people, who have become more than just a player, who have actually become good friends over the last five years is incredibly hard.

“Danny Mayor has been there every day throughout my coaching career so far, and to not be working with him and watching him play from now on is going to feel very strange indeed.

“We both feel, for the sake of Danny’s beautiful young family, the time has come for him to move back home and take on a new challenge. I’m going to miss him so much, but what a way to end our journey together!

“Conor Grant has also been one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make as a manager. The ability that Conor has is undoubted, but the standout best qualities he possesses are his personality and professionalism.

“He has been a pleasure to work with and for five years he has represented this football club with total class. It has been a difficult season for Conor trying to overcome some injury problems, but I believe his goal at Accrington was one of the most important in our season. I just want to thank him and wish him well for the future.

“James Bolton, Luke Jephcott, Ryan Law, Finley Craske, Brandon Pursall and Adam Parkes, have all been amazing people to work with. When you have to release players who have come through our own Academy and played a huge part in our success over the last few years, it is really tough.

“I do sincerely wish all of the lads the best in the future, and I will look forward to seeing them all again soon.”