After they suffered heartbreak in the play-offs last year, Northampton Town made sure they did not have to go through the same pain again as they clinched automatic promotion this time around in the 2022-23 season.

The Cobblers were only in their second straight season in League Two but they made no mistake this time around as they finished a comfortable four points clear of nearest challengers Stockport County to make sure they will be in League One next season.

There's no doubt going to be strengthening done by manager Jon Brady over the coming months to make sure Town's squad is ready for the third tier, but there's also set to be plenty of departures on June 30 when player contracts are due to expire - let's take a look at the nine individuals that currently will be exiting Sixfields.

Ali Koiki

After struggling to break into the Bristol Rovers first-team, Koiki found himself a home at Northampton at 2021 and hasn't looked back.

The 23-year-old has developed into one of the top left-backs in League Two but that could come at a cost - Town have offered him a new deal but the likes of Aberdeen, Portsmouth and Wycombe are said to be interested, meaning he could depart for a small compensation package.

Tom King

The other player to be offered new terms, King only arrived in January from Salford City but when Lee Burge returned to fitness he was second in command for the rest of the season, playing eight times for the Cobblers in the end.

The 28-year-old is rumoured to be being targeted by Swindon Town and his former Newport County manager Mike Flynn, but there is an offer on the table from Northampton.

David Norman Jr

Now for the seven definite departures - Canadian centre-back Norman was a late season arrival in March, bolstering the Town defence on a short-term basis and he scored once in his six appearances.

He's not been offered an extended deal however following promotion.

Josh Harrop

A goalscorer for Manchester United in the Premier League in 2017, Harrop's career has certainly spiralled since his time at Preston North End.

He signed for Northampton in December but made just two cameo appearances but was injured for the final few months of the campaign and will exit the club this month.

Jonny Maxted

Maxted has been Northampton's backup goalkeeper for two years, but he is departing now to potentially find a club to play for on a regular basis.

The 29-year-old played just 10 times for the Cobblers in his time at Sixfields.

Paul Osew

Osew was another short-term addition from March that failed to really make an impact.

He played in four league matches for Northampton but the 22-year-old left-back will move on to pastures new.

Miguel Ngwa

There has also been a few releases from the younger crop of players, including Ngwa.

The 19-year-old midfielder played twice in the EFL Trophy for Northampton this season and also spent time on loan at AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Jack Connor

Striker Connor is another to depart having also played twice in the EFL Trophy.

Like Ngwa, the teenager played for AFC Rushden & Diamonds on loan as well during the 2022-23 season.

Liam Cross

20-year-old midfielder Cross actually featured seven times for Northampton this past season, but also went on loan to sixth tier outfit Leamington.

Despite having League Two experience in 2022-23, he too will exit this summer.