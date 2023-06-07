Sheffield United have had a magnificent season under Paul Heckingbottom, securing promotion back to the Premier League after just two seasons in the Championship.

The Blades have finished second in the league on 91 points, behind champions Burnley. They were the top two for almost the entire season, with Sheffield United having occupied second place since game week 21.

The club have been incredibly coherent on the pitch despite off-field issues, and even enjoyed a cup run alongside their automatic promotion. Heckingbottom's side were also knocked out by Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Multiple incomings will be needed to ensure survival in the Premier League, such is the step-up in quality between the Championship and the top flight.

Who is leaving Sheffield United this summer?

However, here, we take a look at the players who have already departed Sheffield United, and those who will soon depart at the end of the month.

The Blades have announced their retained and released list following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, with a number of players ending their time at Bramall Lane.

However, one-year extensions have been activated by the club for the following four players: Ismaila Coulibaly, Wes Foderingham, Oli McBurnie, and Oliver Norwood.

The loanees

Three loanees are set to return to their parent clubs: James McAtee, Tommy Doyle, and Ciaran Clark.

Here are the others leaving or not yet committed:

Billy Sharp

The Blades' captain is a boyhood fan and club legend, who has scored 129 goals in 377 games for the club, including three promotions in that time. He departs after eight years in his second stint with the side.

Is John Fleck leaving Sheffield United?

Fleck is another three-time promotion winning hero with Sheffield United, having racked up 274 appearances for the Blades across seven years at the club. He is currently locked in negotiations over an extension to his contract.

Enda Stevens

Up until this season, he has been the club's first-choice left-back for almost the entirety of his career in South Yorkshire. Stevens has played 202 times for Sheffield United but is departing this summer after six years with the club.

Will Sheffield United retain Jack Robinson?

The utility defender has been at the club for three-and-a-half seasons, but could be set to leave Bramall Lane, having made 85 appearances for the club in that time. He has also been offered a new deal with the Blades.

Jack O'Connell

Once considered a vastly important figure for Sheffield United, O'Connell is leaving when his contract expires this month. Injuries have hampered him in recent years, but didn't stop him racking up 177 games for the club.

Ben Osborn

The utility defender or midfielder signed for the Blades upon their Premier League promotion in 2019 from Nottingham Forest. The 28-year-old has so far played 108 games for the club during his stay and hs been offered an extension to his current contract.

Who else?

Youngster Kyron Gordon made 10 first-team appearances for the Blades, but has not been handed an extension and the 21-year-old is set to depart this month

However, Zak Brunt, who was also out of contract this month, has also been offered an extension on his deal, but is yet to agree terms.