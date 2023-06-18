It was a turbulent season for Port Vale in their first year back in League One.

The Valiants enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign and were among the outside play-off contenders, sitting ninth in the table in early January.

But their form declined in the second half of the season, with manager Darrell Clarke surprisingly sacked in April with the club sliding towards the relegation zone, less than a year after guiding them to promotion from the League Two play-offs.

Clarke's assistant Andy Crosby took over on an interim basis, winning one of his four games in charge to lead the Valiants to safety, recording an 18th-placed finish.

Crosby was appointed on a permanent basis last month and he has started preparations for the new season, with a number of those who played a key role in the club's survival departing at the end of their contracts.

Which players are leaving Port Vale this summer?

Lucas Covolan

Goalkeeper Covolan joined the Valiants from Torquay United in July 2021, shortly after scoring a late equaliser for the Gulls in their National League play-off final against Hartlepool United.

Covolan began last season as first choice, but lost his place after a red card against Swindon Town in January.

The Brazilian was loaned out to Chesterfield in July, but again struggled to nail down a starting spot with his last appearance for Paul Cook's side coming in February.

Derek Agyakwa

Agyakwa signed for the Valiants in July after a successful trial period following his departure from Watford.

However, the 21-year-old found his minutes limited and he joined Chorley on a short-term loan in September, making just one appearance for the National League North side.

Agyakwa featured just twice for the Valiants, with his only league appearance coming as a substitute against Burton Albion in March.

Rory Holden

Holden arrived at Vale Park from Walsall in June, reuniting with Clarke after the pair worked together at the Bescot Stadium.

The 25-year-old endured an injury-disrupted first half of the season and struggled to regain his place in the starting line-up after his comeback, making just 16 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Tom Pett

Pett joined the Valiants from Stevenage last summer and played a key role in their promotion from League Two.

The 31-year-old remained a regular in the third tier this season, scoring one goal and registering two assists in 36 appearances in all competitions, captaining the team on a number of occasions.

Pett revealed in March that he wanted to stay at the club, but despite his impressive performances, Crosby opted against offering him an extension.

Sammy Robinson

Robinson came through the academy ranks at Manchester City before making the move to Vale Park last January.

The 21-year-old provided the Valiants with useful versatility, featuring at centre-back and on either side of midfield, registering one assist in 27 appearances in all competitions.

Robinson had started to established himself as a regular in the second half of the season, but he featured just once in Crosby's four games as caretaker and he will be on the search for a new club this summer.

David Worrall

Worrall was one of the Valiants longest-serving players, but his six-year spell at the club came to an end this summer.

The 32-year-old, who arrived at Vale Park from Millwall in August 2017, was an integral part of the team this season, scoring two goals and providing eight assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

After his contract expired, Worrall joined League Two side Barrow last month.

Jamie Proctor

Proctor joined the Valiants from Rotherham United in July 2021 and scored 13 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions to help them to promotion last season.

However, the 31-year-old failed to replicate that form in the third tier, netting just twice in 21 appearances in all competitions, while he also missed over five months of the season through injury.

James Wilson

Wilson arrived at Vale Park last summer from Salford City and he enjoyed an excellent first season at the club, scoring 15 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions, including one against Mansfield Town in the play-off final at Wembley.

Like Proctor, the 27-year-old, who began his career with Manchester United, found life tougher in League One and scored just three goals and provided one assist in 31 appearances in all competitions this season.

Loanees Aaron Donnelly, Matty Taylor, Mipo Odubeko, Jack Stevens, Danny Butterworth and Dennis Politic will all return to their parent clubs, while the Valiants remain in talks with defender Mal Benning over a new deal.