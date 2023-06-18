As we come to that time of year, clubs up and down the EFL are making decisions on the futures of some of their players, and Oxford United are no different.

Since promotion to League One, Oxford have been competing in the play-offs after establishing themselves as a top-half team.

However, the 2022/23 season was a huge disappointment for the U's, as they finished in the bottom half and were in a relegation battle for the majority of the season.

Oxford United’s retained list 2023

As they prepare for a new campaign, Oxford released its retained list in May, and on it was the confirmation that eight players will be leaving the club this summer.

We have taken a look at who these players are.

Djavan Anderson

Anderson came through the famous Ajax youth academy, spending four years there before joining AZ Alkmaar.

His career as a footballer has seen him bounce around from club to club, with him playing for eight different clubs to date.

He left the Netherlands in 2017 and had a spell in Italy, playing for the likes of Lazio and Salernitana.

After five years in Italy, he joined Oxford United on a free transfer last summer. The 28-year-old featured heavily for the League One outfit, playing 30 times in all competitions.

Is Jodi Jones a free agent this summer?

The 25-year-old was once held in high regard at Coventry City Football Club, but poor form and injuries saw his time at the club come to an end.

His six years with the Sky Blues came to an end last summer, as he joined Oxford on a free transfer.

It was expected to be a fresh start for the midfielder, but his time at the Kassam Stadium hasn’t gone to plan.

Jones featured just eight times in the opening six months of the season, and in the January transfer window, he was sent out on loan to Notts County.

He featured more regularly for the Magpies, playing 18 times in all competitions as he helped the club return to League Two.

Is Matt Taylor leaving Oxford United?

The 33-year-old came through the U’s academy in 2007, and after temporary spells away from the club, he departed Oxford in 2009.

Taylor played in non-league for a few seasons before he joined Bristol Rovers in 2014. He had a good spell with the club and joined their bitter rivals Bristol City in 2017.

He returned to Oxford in 2019 for a loan spell before signing on a permanent basis in 2020.

Altogether, he has played 164 times for the U’s, scoring 64 goals. His time looked to have come to an end when he was sent out on loan by the club in the mid-season transfer window.

Slavi Spasov

The 21-year-old is an academy graduate of Oxford United’s and has been at the club since 2020.

During his time at the club, he’s had spells on loan at non-league level, playing for teams such as Woking, North Leigh, and Banbury.

The striker has made eight appearances for the club, with two coming in the EFL Cup and four coming as substitute appearances in League One this season.

Kie Plumley

The 19-year-old goalkeeper is another player who has graduated from the club’s academy.

Plumley has failed to make a first team appearance for the club but has spent time away from Oxford on loan.

The keeper has been sent to Weston-Super-Mere, Oxford City, and Beaconsfield.

Ben Davis

The 22-year-old midfielder joined the U’s in 2021 from Premier League side Fulham.

Davis came through the Cottagers academy but left the club in search of regular football. However, the midfielder didn’t find that at Oxford, as he only played once for the club in his two years there.

He spent this season on loan at Port FC in the Thai league, and when it was confirmed he’d be leaving Oxford at the end of his deal, he agreed to join Chonburi FC, another Thai team.

Will Owens

Owens is another player who is an academy graduate and is departing on a free transfer this summer.

The 19-year-old made his way up the academy but never got close to a first team appearance. His time at the Kassam saw him spend most of it on loan at various clubs up and down the country.

Yoav Sade

Sade joined Oxford in 2021, playing for the club’s academy teams. The defender never got a crack at first team football while at the club.

He had temporary spells away at clubs in the non-league sections, and now, at the age of 22, he has been released from Oxford.