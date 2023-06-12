There's plenty of work for Leyton Orient to do in their quest to secure a respectable League One finish at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Some would argue the third tier won't be as strong next season with the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday going up.

The three relegated teams could be competitive, but Wigan Athletic will start the season on a minus points tally and Reading need to rebuild following their fall from the Championship.

With this in mind, Orient may be optimistic about their chances of winning points against teams at the higher end of the division, something that could be crucial as they aim to remain afloat in the third tier and record a solid finish.

A brilliant start to last season set them up well - and a good start again next term could determine how well they do during their first season back in League One.

Under a talented coach like Richie Wellens, they have a chance of enjoying long-lasting success but signings will be required.

Who will leave Leyton Orient this summer?

To make room for new additions, players will have to depart and there are quite a few men who will be leaving Brisbane Road on the expiration of their contracts.

We take a look at those who will be departing below.

Craig Clay

Recording 239 appearances in total for Orient, Clay will be missed in the English capital.

Joining in 2017 following their relegation to the National League, he played a big part in Orient's two title wins during his time at the club and will be fondly remembered for bringing the good times back to the promoted side.

Having this experience on his CV and previously spending time at Motherwell, it wouldn't be a surprise if he gets quite a few offers this summer.

Sam Sargeant

The shot-stopper spent eight years at the club, but wasn't able to establish himself as a regular starter in that time.

Still, he has to be commended for his behind-the-scenes role in getting the club from the fifth tier to where they currently are now, with his professionalism despite his lack of game time shining through.

At 25, plenty of clubs will surely be looking at him considering he's reasonably young for a goalkeeper.

Harry Smith

Smith actually enjoyed a very good first campaign at the club, recording 15 goals in all competitions during the 2021/22 season.

But last term, he was loaned out to Exeter City and non-league outfit Barnet, proving to be a prolific figure for the latter.

However, with the O's moving up to the third tier, the club have decided to end his stay despite how impressive he was during 2021/22. Considering his loan exits though, this decision on his future won't be seen as a massive surprise.

Connor Wood

26-year-old Wood was also a regular during the 2021/22 season, registering 32 league appearances.

But he appeared just twice more for the club before joining Colchester United on loan in January - and it comes as no surprise that the third-tier outfit opted against extending his stay.

Matt Young

Graduating from the club's youth system and making his senior debut in 2021, he will have been disappointed to have made just 19 senior appearances in total.

But he was loaned out to a few non-league clubs and with this in mind, he may have been fully prepared for the situation he currently finds himself in.

His age should allow him to secure a contract elsewhere pretty swiftly.

Jordan Lyden

The Australian only joined on a short-term deal in January and seemingly hasn't done enough to earn himself an extension at Brisbane Road.

During the early stages of his stay, it looked as though he was going to appear frequently but he spent much of his spell on the sidelines.

Anthony Georgiou

You have to feel for Georgiou because he didn't win much game time at Tottenham Hotspur, failed to impress on several loan spells during his time away from Spurs, didn't manage to secure that much game time at AEL Limassol and recorded just two appearances in total for Orient.

During his stay at Brisbane Road, he went out on loan to Yeovil Town for a brief period, but hasn't done that much to put himself in the shop window.

At 26 though, there's still time for him to enjoy success elsewhere.

Sonny Fish

Fish has appeared in matchday squads before, but is yet to make his professional debut and will need to prove his worth elsewhere.

Playing for Wales at a youth international level though, that could boost his chances of finding a new club.

Who has already left Leyton Orient?

Stephen Duke-McKenna, Idris El Mizouni, Charlie Kelman, Jamie McCart, Kieran Sadlier and Ed Turns have all returned to their respective parent clubs, although their futures remain unclear at this point.

Kelman has had his stay at Loftus Road extended by a year and Duke-McKenna is in talks regarding an extension, but it's unclear whether they will be good assets in the long term for Gareth Answorth's men.

You have to feel for El Mizouni - because Ipswich Town's promotion may affect the amount of game time he manages to win next term.