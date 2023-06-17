Returning to the Football League by securing National League promotion during the 2021/22 campaign, the Mariners followed up with a steady 11th-placed finish in England's fourth tier.

Certainly showing some positive signs throughout the campaign, the club's FA Cup run will long live in the memories of Grimsby fans, defying the odds on several occasions as they reached the last eight of the competition.

Defeating League One opposition in the first three rounds, victories against now Premier League club Luton Town, and a further win against then-Premier League club Southampton, set up a quarter-final against Brighton & Hove Albion, which was ultimately a step too far but a real celebration of what they had done in previous rounds.

Now, with the 2023/24 campaign in mind, Grimsby will wave goodbye to several first-teamers who have contracts that expire in 2023...

Which Grimsby Town players are set to depart Blundell Park in 2023?

As per the club's retained list that was announced very quickly after the end of the League Two campaign, Ollie Battersby, Bryn Morris, Ryan Taylor, Josh Emmanuel, Owen Gallacher, Jaz Goundry, Jordan Cropper and Sean Scannell are to be released when their contracts expire at the end of June.

Shaun Pearson will also not make the squad going into next season following confirmation of his retirement, however, the 34-year-old is taking a place within the club's managerial team as he ventures into a career outside of playing.

The update also revealed that goalkeeper and New Zealand international Max Crocombe had been offered fresh terms but he has rejected the new deal and is set to depart.

Grimsby have also wished luck to the five players who have returned to parent clubs after their loan spells at Blundell Park, with George Lloyd, Andy Smith, Mikey O'Neill, John McAtee and Tom Dickson-Peters, all completing their temporary stints.

Who is contracted at Grimsby Town for the upcoming 2023/24 season?

As per the club's retained list, there were 14 players who have contracts beyond 2023 and will remain at Grimsby, unless the Mariners agree a fee from a buying club.

Michee Efete, Anthony Glennon, Kieran Green, Luke Waterfall, Gavan Holohan, Otis Khan, Harry Clifton, Alex Hunt, Danilo Orsi, Evan Khouri, Niall Maher, Aaron Braithwaite, Harvey Tomlinson, Edwin Essel.

In addition to the existing squad at Blundell Park, Grimsby have welcomed Donovan Wilson, Danny Rose and Toby Mullarkey from Sutton United, Stevenage and Rochdale respectively.