As always, whenever a season comes to a close, teams up and down the EFL have made decisions in regards to their players futures, and Bristol City are no different.

The Robins are preparing for another season in the Championship and, in doing so, have made key decisions around some of their players.

The club has announced their retained list, and, on it, they have confirmed the release of eight players who will depart Ashton Gate this summer when their contracts expire.

We have taken a look at who those players are.

Bristol City retained list 2023

Jay Dasilva

The 25-year-old was a graduate of the Luton Town academy, but in 2012 he joined Chelsea.

Dasilva was at the club for seven years, and during his time at Stamford Bridge, he was sent out on loan on several occasions.

The defender had two temporary spells with Charlton Athletic before, in 2018, he joined Bristol City on a season-long loan.

In 2019, he joined the Robins on a permanent basis, and in his four years at the club, he made 144 appearances, scoring two goals and registering 11 assists.

The 25-year-old was a firm regular at Ashton Gate, but it has been confirmed that he will be departing the club and has already found his new team. Coventry City announced last week that they had signed Dasilva on a four-year contract following his release.

Taylor Moore

Moore is another defender that Bristol City have decided to release. The 26-year-old joined the Robins at a young age in 2016, after he originally came through at RC Lens.

Since joining the Robins, Moore has spent several seasons at other clubs on loan deals. The defender has played for the likes of Bury, Cheltenham Town, Southend United, Blackpool, Hearts, and Shrewsbury Town.

The 26-year-old spent the season on loan at Shrewsbury, where he played 48 times. While at Bristol City, Moore struggled to really get a regular chance, making just 60 appearances in his seven years there.

Is James Morton leaving Bristol City?

Morton is a graduate of the Bristol City academy. He came through the ranks in 2017 but was never fortunate enough to get a real chance on the first team.

The 24-year-old played for the club’s academy for a long time and was also sent out on loans to teams like Chippenham, Bath City (a few times), Forest Green Rovers, Grimsby Town, and Gillingham.

Morton spent this season on loan at non-league side Bath City but will now be facing the prospect of finding a new club as Bristol City are to release him.

Will Buse

Buse is a goalkeeper who has been on the books at Ashton Gate since 2020. The 21-year-old has risen from the under-18s to the under-21s but never got a shot in the first team.

Buse spent this season on loan at National League side Yeovil Town, playing just twice, but the goalkeeper has signed a two-year deal to stay at the club.

Prince Henry

Henry is another player who has come through the ranks at Bristol City but is facing the prospect of being without a club.

The 20-year-old is leaving the club having failed to make an appearance for the first team, as most of his time at the club was spent in the academy or out on loan.

Henry spent some of last season on loan at Tiverton, but having failed to impress the club, it has been decided he will depart this summer.

Is Josh Owers leaving Bristol City?

Owers is a midfielder who has risen through the club’s ranks like Buse and Henry.

The 21-year-old is another player that has had several loan spells under his belt, but as he’s not featured in and around the first team picture.

Joe Porton

The 19-year-old is a player that has been in the club’s under-18s set-up, but the midfielder has only made one appearance for the club in the academy, and it has now been decided that he will depart once his contract expires.

James Taylor

Taylor is a player that some Bristol City fans may recognise, as he featured for 64 minutes in the EFL Cup for the Robins.

While the 21-year-old also played in the EFL Trophy for the club’s under-21s. Taylor is a versatile player who can play at right back and right midfield, but despite featuring in the first team, the club has decided to release him on the expiration of his deal.