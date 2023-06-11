Matt Taylor will get the chance to put his stamp on Rotherham United this summer as he looks to put plans in place for the 2023/24 Championship season.

The Millers stayed up comfortably in the second tier following their return, despite losing Paul Warne in September. It's the first time Rotherham have managed to stay in the Championship since the mid-2010s giving the club a platform to build upon.

The summer will allow Taylor to imprint his ethos and philosophy on the club and, with multiple players out of contract, it's the perfect time to do it.

With that in mind, we've decided to take a look at the players out of contract this summer, as well as those departing the club over the next few weeks.

Who is leaving Rotherham United this summer?

Richard Wood

Long-serving defender Richard Wood is leaving the club this summer, ending his nine-year stint at the AESSEAL Stadium.

Wood moved to the club in 2014 and has been a vital member of the squad over the years, making 256 appearances, scoring 22 goals, including four during the 22/23 season. The 37-year-old has since announced his move to Doncaster Rovers and will no doubt be a difficult player to replace for Taylor.

Has Wes Harding signed a new contract?

Versatile defender Harding is another departing the club this summer having turned down a new deal to stay at the club.

Harding has been a reliable performer for the Millers, making 140 appearances across his three years in Yorkshire after signing from Birmingham City. Coventry City and Luton Town have been linked with Harding, and it's likely he won't be short of suitors this summer.

Will Chiedozie Ogbene stay at Rotherham?

The club are currently negotiating a new contract for the Ireland international, as per their retained list, and hope they can tie down their talisman to a long-term deal.

Ogbene was a key player for the Millers last season, scoring eight goals in 39 games in the league. Taylor does face a fight to keep his star man, though, with Swansea City and Millwall be rumoured to be interested in signing the versatile attacker.

Are the club discussing a new deal with any other out of contract players?

The club are looking to extend experienced defender Lee Peltier's contract after the 36-year-old established himself as a regular last season. The former Cardiff and Huddersfield defender made 36 appearances for Taylor's side and, with the departure of Richard Wood, his experience will prove invaluable.

Speaking of experience, the club are discussing new terms with Sean Morrison, despite the defender making just two appearances. The 32-year-old picked up a muscle injury, ruling him out of the season in January. This didn't impact his involvement in the team though, with Morrison opting to contribute as much as possible off the pitch throughout his rehab.

Second-choice goalkeeper Josh Vickers is also in talks with the club when it comes to extending his stay in Yorkshire, but could opt to depart with Viktor Johansson firmly in place as number one.

Tyler Blackett is also in talks to sign a new contract at the club having played a role towards the end of the season in helping the club stay in the Championship.

What about Ben Wiles and Shane Ferguson?

Both Wiles and Ferguson were out of contract, but the club have extended their stay having activated extension clauses in their contracts, meaning their contracts will now expire at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.