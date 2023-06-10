Leicester City are gearing up for their first season in the Championship in 10 years, with the Foxes enjoying a rather successful stint in the Premier League in recent years.

Relegation to the second tier was confirmed on the final day of the Premier League season, although they did manage to end the campaign by gaining all three points in a 2-1 victory over West Ham.

It is now a fresh challenge for the Foxes, and it will be interesting to see how they adapt to the Championship, in what looks a rather competitive division this time around.

Which Leicester City players are set to depart the King Power Stadium in 2023?

Of course, transfer business will have its part in dictating who remains at Leicester throughout the summer transfer window, but there are also a whole host of players who have contracts that expire in 2023.

As per the club's retained list that was published at the start of June, the Foxes wave goodbye to seven players when their respective contracts expire.

Leicester have confirmed that first-team regulars from recent times, Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu will leave the recently-relegated club, whilst Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez and Tetê make up what remains of the list who are set to head on for pastures new.

Jonny Evans, who has a contract that will expire in 2023, is in talks with the club in regard to a potential new deal.

As for midfielder Hamza Choudhury, who spent the second-half of last season on loan at Watford, he has seen the club trigger a 12-month extension on his current deal.

How big of a miss will the seven departures be at Leicester City?

As mentioned above, Tielemans and Soyuncu are the main two departures when considering recent participation, however, the remaining five players have also played their part.

The aforementioned duo have amassed nearly 300 appearances for the Foxes during their respective stays at the club, with Amartey, Mendy and Perez being another three who have hit triple digits when it comes to appearances.

Evans is another who has featured heavily for Leicester over the years and has enjoyed a fair amount of success in the process.

Bertrand and Tete have not managed to play as big of a part as the other six, with the former arriving in 2021 and the latter only joining on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk in January.