Despite facing the strong possibility of relegation a few months ago, Huddersfield Town will be a Championship club once again for the 2023/24 season thanks to the heroics of Neil Warnock.

Once again, Warnock completed a great escape in the second tier, leading Town to safety with a game to spare in the Championship despite picking the side up joint-bottom of the division with 15 games of the season still remaining.

Will Warnock stay at Huddersfield?

It was Warnock's second stint in charge of Huddersfield, with the first ending in 1995. The 74-year-old could yet remain in charge next season, too.

Alan Nixon reported on his Patreon account that Warnock is actually contracted until the end of July, which leaves him in a position where there's "no need to rush into a decision on the Huddersfield job" for the 2023/24 campaign.

It was reportedly Warnock that pushed for that agreement, with Huddersfield "so desperate" to get him on board that they agreed to those terms.

Huddersfield lost just one of the final 10 fixtures of the campaign under Warnock's stewardship, seeing off the likes of Millwall, Middlesbrough, Watford, and Sheffield United on their way to securing their place in the second tier for another season.

Huddersfield finished 18th in the division last season, and are now heading for a busy summer, with multiple departures already confirmed by the club in the last week.

Who is leaving Huddersfield this summer?

Here, we take a look at the players who have already departed the Terriers, and those who are set to leave at the end of the month.

The loanees

Six loanees have returned to their parent clubs: Joseph Hungbo (Watford), Matthew Lowton (Burnley), Martyn Waghorn (Coventry City), Tino Anjorin (Chelsea), Anthony Knockaert (Fulham), and Jordan Smith (Nottingham Forest).

Josh Ruffels

Ruffels departs after two years with Huddersfield, having joined from Oxford United in 2021. He played 44 times for the club, registering three goals.

Florian Kamberi

The striker signed from Winterthur on a short-term deal in January until the end of the season. Kamberi would play only twice, scoring once and will be released at the end of the month.

Is Tomas Vaclik leaving Huddersfield Town?

The goalkeeper also signed a short-term deal with Huddersfield from Olympiakos until the end of the season, he would play 13 times in goal as cover for Lee Nichols, who had sustained an injury.

Rolando Aarons

The winger spent almost the entire campaign injured, after joining Motherwell on loan. Aarons was signed in January 2021 on a two-and-a-half year deal from Newcastle United, but would make only 12 appearances for Huddersfield in that time, failing to register a meaningful goal contribution.

Ryan Schofield

Schofield is an academy graduate with Huddersfield, and spent some of this season on loan with Crawley Town. He departs after six years as a part of Town's first-team set up, having made 35 appearances in that time.

Matty Daly

Daly has spent the whole of this season on loan at Harrogate Town, who have opted to make the deal permanent upon the expiry of his Huddersfield contract this summer. The midfielder made 12 appearances for Huddersfield, scoring once.

Romoney Crichlow

Crichlow joined Bradford City on a season-long loan deal last summer, and is set to leave the Terriers when his deal ends this month. The centre-back made six appearances for the club, scoring once.

What about Danny Ward and Josh Koroma?

As things stand, both Danny Ward and Josh Koroma - two regulars under Warnock - will depart Huddersfield at the end of June, when their contracts expire.

However, the club revealed they are in talks with that pair over new deals, alongside Luke Daley.

"We can confirm that we are talking to the representatives of Danny Ward and Josh Koroma, alongside B Team player Luke Daley, about new contracts with the Club, with their current deals running out at the end of June 2023," the club stated.