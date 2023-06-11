Coventry City face a summer of rebuilding their squad having announced the departure of seven first team players this summer.

With the Sky Blues facing another season in the Championship following their play-off final defeat to Luton Town, manager Mark Robins is resting on his laurels with a significant rebuild underway at the CBS Arena.

It's perhaps not a surprise either, considering the takeover of Doug King earlier this year, a new squad is likely to be on the horizon over the next few weeks.

But there are some significant names departing Coventry this summer, including the likes of Michael Rose, Fankaty Dabo and Tyler Walker.

Who is leaving Coventry City this summer?

With seven players released, along with loanees returning to their parent clubs, we've decided to take a look at who exactly is departing the CBS Arena this summer.

Fankaty Dabo

Long-serving defender Dabo is one of the standout names on the recent retained list, with the wing-back departing after four years at the club.

The former Chelsea academy product was a key player for the Sky Blues, having played a key role in their League One promotion campaign, before being a regular in the next two seasons of consolidation in the Championship.

Dabo missed the decisive penalty in the play-off final, with that unlikely to stop potential suitors signing the 27-year-old this summer.

Is Michael Rose leaving Coventry?

A surprise name leaving the club is Michael Rose. The 27-year-old joined in 2019, playing a key role in the League One promotion campaign alongside Dabo.

The Scottish defender was a regular in the side earlier this season but was hampered by injuries, meaning he struggled to find a consistent run of games before the arrival of Luke McNally in January.

Tyler Walker

The 26-year-old struggled to hit form for Coventry since his arrival in 2020.

There was an excitement surrounding the signing after Walker hit 36 goals across two seasons for Mansfield Town and Lincoln City.

His first season at the CBS Arena garnered a respectable seven goals in 31 games for a squad player, but fell out of favour under Robins.

Has Martyn Waghorn signed a new contract?

Waghorn is another player departing on a free this season.

The experienced forward ended the season on loan at Huddersfield Town having failed to convince many that he was worthy of a regular starting place in the Coventry side.

Waghorn managed just two goals in 42 appearances across two seasons in the West Midlands and will be looking for his seventh permanent club in England this summer.

Who else are Coventry releasing?

Sean Maguire is leaving despite signing in January for the club. He arrived on a free from Preston in January and made just seven appearances for the Sky Blues.

Todd Kane is also leaving having signed for the club in 2022. He made nine appearances this season before joining Charlton Athletic on loan in January.

Julien Da Costa is also finally on his way out of the club having signed for the club in 2020. Da Costa has been out on loan on three separate occasions, turning out for Portimonense in Portugal, Shrewsbury Town and Nancy in France.

What about Gyokeres and Hamer?

Both Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer have been subject to plenty of speculation since the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

It's not a surprise considering how impressive they were during the season, and with both players in the final year of their contracts, Coventry could be prompted to sell.

Are the loan players returning to the club?

There hasn't been a significant update on the future of Callum Doyle, Luke McNally, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Josh Wilson-Ebrand and Jonathan Panzo with each player returning to their parent club following their vital contributions to last season.