It was an incredibly disappointing season for Reading as they were relegated from the Championship.

The Royals enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign and were surprisingly among the early front-runners at the top of the division, but a dramatic decline in form in the second half of the season saw them slide down the table.

The club had a six-point deduction imposed in April, their second such punishment in two seasons, for breaching the terms of an agreed business plan with the EFL which dropped them into the relegation zone.

Paul Ince was sacked in early April, but Under-21 manager Noel Hunt could not prevent their relegation to League One, picking up just three points from his five games in interim charge.

The Royals are said to be close to appointing former Middlesbrough and Watford boss Chris Wilder as their new manager, but they have also reportedly held talks with Nathan Jones.

Whoever takes over at the Select Car Leasing Stadium is facing a big rebuild this summer, with a host of players departing the club at the end of their contracts.

Which Reading players are set to leave the club at the end of June?

Luke Southwood

Southwood came through the Royals academy and was handed a run in the first-team last season, making 26 appearances in all competitions.

But following the arrivals of Joe Lumley and Dean Bouzanis in the summer, Southwood fell down the pecking order and was loaned out to Cheltenham Town, playing 46 times in all competitions for the Robins as they recorded a 16th-placed finish in League One, and he will now be on the search for a new club.

Scott Dann

Dann joined the club in August 2021 after his departure from Crystal Palace.

The 36-year-old, who has previously had spells with the likes of Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers, struggled with injury this season and was made just 14 appearances in all competitions.

Is Liam Moore leaving Reading?

Moore will depart the Select Car Leasing Stadium after seven years with the Royals following his arrival from Leicester City in August 2016.

The 30-year-old was a regular for much of his time at the club and was named captain ahead of the 2019-20 season.

But last January, Moore was stripped of the captaincy after revealing his desire to leave the club and he was loaned out to Stoke City, featuring six times for the Potters before suffering a serious knee injury.

Moore made his return in March after a number of setbacks and went on to make a further two appearances for the Royals, but his long association with the club has now come to an end.

Dejan Tetek

Tetek progressed through the Royals' academy and made his first-team breakthrough in the 2020-21 season.

However, the 24-year-old struggled with injury this term and did not make a single appearance, only being included in the matchday squad on one occasion which came back in September.

Shane Long

Long returned to the Select Car Leasing Stadium last summer after leaving Southampton.

The Irishman scored 54 goals in 203 appearances during a successful first spell with the club before going on to play for West Bromwich Albion, Hull City, the Saints and Bournemouth.

However, Long's second stint with the Royals was less productive, and he departs after netting just twice in 32 appearances in all competitions.

Is Lucas Joao becoming a free agent?

Joao is likely to have no shortage of suitors this summer as he becomes a free agent.

The 29-year-old joined the Royals from Sheffield Wednesday in August 2019 and scored 45 goals in 119 appearances, proving himself to be a significant threat at Championship level.

Joao's final year in Berkshire was disappointing as he scored just seven goals in 36 appearances in all competitions, but it would be no surprise to see him remain in the second tier next season, with Watford reportedly considering a move.

Loanees Lumley, Baba Rahman, Mamadou Loum, Jeff Hendrick, Tyrese Fornah and Cesare Casadei will return to their parent clubs, while the Royals have triggered an option to extend the contract of Nesta Guinness-Walker and offered new contracts to Amadou Mbengue, Junior Hoilett and Yakou Meite.