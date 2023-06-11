As the 2022/23 season comes to an end, and with the 2023/24 campaign just around the corner, teams across the EFL have made decisions on the futures of some of their players - Queens Park Rangers are no different.

The R's secured their Championship status in dramatic fashion this season and will hope the 2023/24 season is one of significant progress.

Gareth Ainsworth is preparing to take charge of his first full season at QPR and, in preparation, has made some difficult decisions regarding players contracts.

QPR retained list 2023

The club revealed their retained list in May and, on it, they confirmed the release of six players who will depart the club this summer.

We have taken a look at who these players are.

Luke Amos

Amos graduated from the Tottenham Hotspur academy in 2013, spending seven years at the football club.

During his time with Spurs, he had loan spells at Southend United, Stevenage, and QPR.

Having been on loan and in the club’s under-21s, Amos left Spurs in 2020 to join the R's on a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old was an important player in his three years at the club, featuring 95 times and scoring eight goals.

However, his time at the club was hampered by injuries, and this season he only appeared 21 times in a QPR shirt.

Is Leon Balogun leaving QPR?

The experienced defender joined the London side last summer after he was released by Rangers.

Balogun’s career has seen him start in Germany and stay there until 2018, before he made a move to England and Brighton.

During his time at Brighton he also had a spell on loan at Wigan Athletic, where he was quite successful and a fan favourite.

The defender joined Scottish side Rangers in 2020 and was part of a side that won the Scottish Premiership and got to the Europa League final.

The 34-year-old played 16 times for QPR, but his season was cut short through injury.

Olamide Shodipo

On the club’s retained list, it has been announced that winger Shodipo will be leaving the club.

The 25-year-old is an academy graduate of the club, having been in and around the first team since 2016.

While on the fringes, Shodipo only made 44 appearances for the club and failed to register a goal.

The winger spent a lot of time at the club on loan elsewhere. He had spells at Port Vale, Colchester United, Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, and Lincoln City.

Conor Masterson

QPR picked Masterson up in 2019 from Premier League side Liverpool.

However, his four years at the club saw him play just 21 times, with loans at Swindon Town, Cambridge United, and Gillingham occurring.

The defender has been let go by the R's this summer, but he has already found a new club, it’s been confirmed that he is joining the Gills on a permanent basis.

Is Charlie Owens leaving QPR?

Owens is similar to Amos, a player who came through the ranks at Tottenham but decided to move to QPR.

The midfielder has been with the R's since 2017, but has spent most of that time away from the club on several loans.

Owens has played for Wycombe Wanderers and Colchester United, and that has resulted in him only appearing three times for QPR.

Ody Alfa

Another player who is an academy graduate of the club, Alfa, broke into the first team in 2020.

But his time at the club has seen several loan spells in non-league football, and while he has been at the club for a while, he has only appeared once in an R's shirt.