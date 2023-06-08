Charlton Athletic are preparing for another season in League One under manager Dean Holden.

The Addicks finished 10th in the previous campaign, so will be looking to bridge the gap to the play-off places over the next 12 months.

With the transfer window set to open in a number of weeks, planning will be underway for how to improve the first team squad.

Who is set to leave Charlton Athletic this summer?

Here we look at the players who are set to depart the Valley during this off-season, as per the club's retained list…

Macauley Bonne

Bonne spent the previous season out on loan, but returned to the Addicks last summer with something to prove.

However, the forward ultimately played just 16 times in the league all campaign, contributing only two goals.

Bonne’s time at Charlton is coming to an end following the decision by the club to not renew his expiring contract.

Is Sean Clare leaving Charlton?

Clare featured 40 times in the league this season, playing an important role as a consistent presence in the side.

But the 25-year-old’s time with Charlton is coming to an end this season with the expiration of his contract.

After just two seasons with the club, Clare has played his final game for the Addicks.

Alex Gilbey

GIlbey failed to feature at all in the league for Charlton this season, instead going out on loan to League Two side Stevenage.

The midfielder featured 39 times in the fourth tier, helping the team to automatic promotion to League One.

However, he has not been able to earn his way back into the fold at Charlton with his contract set to expire at the end of the month.

Nathan Harness

Harness played the role of third choice goalkeeper with Charlton this season, making zero appearances in the league.

A four-week loan to Bromley in the first half of the season saw him earn an opportunity for first-team minutes.

But he will now have to look elsewhere again as his time with Charlton is set to come to an end this summer.

Ryan Inniss

Inniss featured 36 times in the league for Charlton this season, contributing two goals and two assists from defence.

The 27-year-old was a consistent presence in the side in his third campaign with the club.

However, he is now set to become a free agent with Charlton opting not to renew his contract.

Albie Morgan

Morgan was a consistent figure in the team this season, featuring 35 times in the league for the Addicks.

The 222-year-old contributed three goals and six assists, helping the team to 10th in the table.

However, his time at Charlton has come to an end following the conclusion of his current contract.