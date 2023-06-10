Birmingham City look set to endure another busy window as John Eustace looks to strengthen his side adequately ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

This time last year, it looked as though they were going to be at the bottom end of the table again and with the Midlands outfit not appointing Eustace until the early stages of July, they looked set to endure a slow start to 2022/23.

However, they managed to bring in some high-calibre players with their loanees proving to be particularly useful and they were arguably integral to Blues as they managed to finish in a reasonably comfortable position.

Although they didn't enjoy the most exciting season, they will be glad to be in their current position considering many tipped them to go down, but who they buy will determine whether they can build on last term.

Who is set to leave Birmingham City this summer?

They will certainly need to be busy during the upcoming window, not just because of their departing loanees who have already left but also because they will need to replace those that are set to leave on the expiration of their contracts this summer.

There are plenty of experienced figures who will be leaving St Andrew's and we take a look at the six who will be on their way, as things stand.

Maxime Colin

Considering Colin left Brentford to join Birmingham, the Frenchman will be extremely disappointed with how things have gone.

Although he has spent six years at St Andrew's, an achievement that can't be ignored, Blues haven't exactly been competing at the top end of the Championship during that time.

At 31, he still has time to end his career on a high note but in hindsight, he probably would have enjoyed a better career if he had stayed in the English capital.

Harlee Dean

Dean also made the move from the Bees back in 2017 - and it's a surprise he didn't leave Blues permanently before this summer after seemingly being deemed surplus to requirements by former boss Lee Bowyer.

Spending the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, it's a surprise he didn't move to Hillsborough permanently considering he enjoyed a reasonably decent time in South Yorkshire.

However, he was given a second chance by Eustace to shine at St Andrew's and made 16 appearances in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign. Considering he didn't appear that regularly, it comes as no surprise that he's been released.

Is Troy Deeney leaving Birmingham?

Deeney didn't exactly endure a disastrous time at Blues and wouldn't have regretted making the switch to the Midlands, but did he do as well as he would have expected?

Scoring 11 goals and recording four assists in 56 competitive appearances, that isn't a shabby total but as things stand, he is yet to be tied down to fresh terms.

The forward has reportedly held talks with former club Watford about a potential return to Vicarage Road, although he would become a coach rather than a first-teamer. It remains to be seen whether he feels he's ready to retire.

George Friend

Even though Birmingham don't have that many defenders at their disposal and could benefit from having more depth on the left-hand side, it comes as no surprise that Friend has been released.

It wouldn't be a shock if he retires now because it will be difficult to see him getting any offers to remain in the second tier and at 35, he may be ready to enter a new chapter in his life.

Youngsters like Nico Gordon and Rico Browne could potentially be promoted to the first team to replace him, although it's unclear whether the latter will stay put.

Jordan Graham

Coming during the summer of 2021 following a decent 2020/21 campaign at Gillingham, he looked set to be a real asset in the Midlands as someone who could be a game-changer in the final third.

However, he has been regularly utilised at wing-back during his time at St Andrew's and probably hasn't made as much of an impact as he would have wanted to.

Having been born in the Midlands, he will have wanted to spend as much time at the club as possible but they have opted against triggering a one-year extension option on his deal.

Will Kevin Long leave Birmingham?

Joining on a short-term deal from Burnley in January, this looked to be a very shrewd addition considering he had never let the Clarets down when they needed him.

However, Birmingham may be looking towards the longer term now at players who are likely to spend longer at the club than the central defender, who is 32.

He isn't too old though and it wouldn't be a massive shock if he gets a one or two-year deal elsewhere in the second tier.

Former teammate Ashley Barnes managed to secure a move to Norwich City this summer - and that should give Long a lot of hope. It wouldn't be a surprise if Birmingham are still in talks with him.