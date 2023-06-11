Barnsley boss Michael Duff will be looking to focus his mind on next season as quickly as possible following his side's play-off final defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.

Defending bravely and managing to keep the Owls at bay for over 120 minutes, they will have been gutted to have conceded a late Josh Windass goal, especially after hitting the woodwork in the second half.

Some would argue that they deserve to be back in the Championship considering their display at Wembley, but they need to look to the future now and try to secure promotion at the second time of asking.

Some very strong teams have been promoted from League One and a couple of teams that have come down from the second tier are in turmoil at the moment, so the Tykes are in an excellent position not just to secure a top-six spot next season, but potentially an automatic promotion place.

Barnsley's retained list

Their retained list was released last week and the one good thing is the fact they haven't released too many notable first-teamers, especially with plenty of loanees leaving the club.

There are some players who will be on their way out of Oakwell this summer though - and we have taken a look at them below.

Who have Barnsley released?

The following players have all played for the Tykes' first team.

Clarke Oduor

It's safe to say the Kenyan didn't make the impact he would have wanted to in South Yorkshire, making just 57 competitive appearances in four years.

This lack of game time is probably why he hasn't made more of an impact at an international level.

During his time at Oakwell, he endured a loan spell at Hartlepool United and made 14 appearances there before his return to Duff's side, but only made two league appearances for the Tykes during 2022/23.

Following his release, he has linked up with Mark Hughes at Bradford City, signing a three-year deal there.

Jack Butterfill

Former Leicester City man Butterfield only made a very limited impact for the Tykes during his stay there, recording three senior appearances and scoring once in the process.

All of these appearances came in the EFL Trophy and if he had stayed, he may have only played a minor part next season.

With this, his departure may come as a blessing in disguise for the 19-year-old.

Keegan Hartley

The 18-year-old did make two appearances last term but both of these came in the EFL Trophy, and he has seemingly not done enough to earn himself another deal at Oakwell.

His first-team appearances could be crucial in his potential quest to sign for a team slightly lower down the football pyramid. If he wants to be playing regularly at a senior level, he may need to drop into non-league football temporarily.

Jordan Helliwell

After appearing twice in the second tier during the 2021/22 campaign last term, he would have been desperate to build on that.

Despite their relegation though, the right-back made just three appearances during 2022/23 and with Jordan Williams thriving on the right-hand side, it comes as no real shock that he's been released.

At 21, he needs to be securing more minutes at a senior level now, but may need to take a step down in that quest.

Will Lancaster

The 20-year-old is another player who needs to move on for the sake of his career - and he will be hoping his loan spell at Bradford Park Avenue last season could boost his chances of securing a move elsewhere.

Proving to be an important player for the National League North side, it will be interesting to see whether he secures a move there or whether a team higher up in the football pyramid are prepared to take a chance on the midfielder.

He did appear twice in the EFL Trophy for the Tykes last season, but his time in Bradford may have done more to put him in the shop window.

Jason Sraha

Previously at Arsenal, the centre-back now finds himself needing to join another club after being released by Duff's side.

Spending time on loan at Guiseley during 2021/22 and appearing for the first team during the same campaign, he was unable to build on that last term and that has probably proved to be costly in his quest to extend his stay at the club.

He will be hoping his previous time at Arsenal and Chelsea could help him to secure a move elsewhere.