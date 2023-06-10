Swansea City look to be heading for a summer of change with head coach Russell Martin seemingly on the way out to Championship rivals Southampton.

A compensation issue is holding that move up but is expected to be sorted out eventually, and when it is the Swans can start to get their house in order before the 2023-24 season begins in August.

Along with a new head coach coming in, you'd also perhaps expect a couple of departures from the squad as well, especially if Martin is heading to Southampton.

Martin may fancy putting a bid in for individuals he knows, with Joel Piroe perhaps the one most likely to be targeted by the Saints and even Premier League clubs.

But which players are set to depart the club when their contracts expire at the end of the current month? Let's take a look...

1 Which players are departing Swansea City at the end of June?

As confirmed by the club in their retained list last month, two prominent members of the first-team squad are all set to depart.

Perhaps the most high profile of those is Ryan Manning, who is a fully-fledged Republic of Ireland international and has developed into one of the top left-backs/wing-backs in the entire Championship.

With five goals and 10 assists in the 2022-23 campaign, Manning is set to move on to pastures new and the likes of Leeds United have been linked with an interest in his signature on a free transfer.

Another regular first-team that is exiting is Joel Latibeaudiere after the club and player could not agree terms on a new contract.

Latibeaudiere played 79 times for the Swans in his three seasons there, and his agent has apparently been very active already in a bid to find him a new club with the likes of Blackburn Rovers offered the chance to sign the 23-year-old - Luton Town have also been linked with a move following their promotion to the Premier League.

One player who was named on the released list but has seen a change in their status is Kyle Naughton - the 34-year-old played 25 times in the league this past season, but after he was named as a departure, the defender has since signed a new one-year contract.

Some lesser-spotted players will also be exiting the Swansea.com Stadium - goalkeeper Andreas Sondergaard departs following the end of his short-term deal having signed in February, whilst under-21's squad members Tivonge Rushesha and Daniel Williams are also poised to leave.

20-year-old Rushesha played once for the Swans in the 2019-20 season in an EFL Cup match, whilst 22-year-old midfielder Williams played twice in the 2021-22 season, scoring his one and only goal for the club against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.