Norwich City have already made some significant alterations to their squad following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Forced to settle for a disappointing 13th place finish in the Championship, the Canaries recently bolstered their attacking options by swooping for Ashley Barnes.

Barnes is set to officially become a Norwich player after his contract at Burnley expires later this month.

The Canaries have also managed to secure the services of Jack Stacey on a free transfer.

Stacey recently opted to sign a three-year deal at Carrow Road.

As well as signing two players, Norwich have also opted to make calls on the futures of existing members of their squad.

Who is leaving Norwich this summer?

Here, we have decided to take a look at the five players who are set to leave Norwich at the end of June.

Teemu Pukki

As confirmed by Norwich's official website, Teemu Pukki is set to be the most high-profile departure from the club this month.

Pukki will become a free-agent ahead of the 2022/23 campaign when his contract expires.

The forward enjoyed a superb spell with the Canaries as he scored 88 goals and provided 29 assists in the 210 appearances that he made for the Championship outfit.

Is Michael McGovern leaving Norwich?

Michael McGovern will also leave Norwich later this month.

The goalkeeper did not make a single appearance for the club during the previous term, and only featured on 42 occasions over the course of his seven-year spell.

Danel Sinani

Another individual who is set to move on to pastures new this summer is Danel Sinani.

Sinani was not offered a new deal by Norwich, and thus will be on the lookout for a new club when his existing deal reaches a crescendo at the end of June.

After making 16 appearances for Norwich during the first half of the previous term, Sinani was loaned out to Wigan Athletic.

During this spell, the 26-year-old represented the Latics on 10 occasions.

Josh Martin

Josh Martin will also leave Norwich when his current deal expires later this month.

Loaned out to Barnsley for the 2022/23 campaign, the winger only managed to make 17 league appearances for the club and was not involved in their recent quest for play-off success.

Is Sam Byram also set to leave Norwich?

As revealed on Norwich's retained list, Sam Byram will also be leaving the club later this month.

Unfortunately for Byram, his game-time in recent years has been limited due to injury issues.

The full-back missed a chunk of action during the previous term as a result of an ongoing hamstring problem.

During his spell with Norwich, Byram represented the club on 54 occasions in all competitions.