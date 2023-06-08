It was an incredibly disappointing end to the season for Derby County as they missed out on the League One play-offs.

The Rams had spent much of the season in the top six, but a defeat on the final day of the season at Sheffield Wednesday allowed Peterborough United to claim the last play-off spot.

However, it was an excellent effort for the club to compete for promotion considering the turmoil they experienced previous summer, with former caretaker manager Liam Rosenior having to rebuild almost the entire squad following relegation and ownership issues.

Paul Warne will be hoping his side can challenge at the top of the division once again next season, but it could be another busy summer at Pride Park, with the 50-year-old revealing in April that he believes his squad needs "surgery".

There are likely to be a number of incomings and outgoings at the club over the coming months, and we looked at which players will be departing at the end of their contracts.

Which Derby County players will leave the club this summer?

Scott Loach

Goalkeeper Loach joined the Rams in July after his departure from National League side Chesterfield.

The vastly experienced 35-year-old, who has previously had stints with the likes of Watford, Ipswich Town and Rotherham United, began the season as the club's second choice to Joe Wildsmith, but lost his place on the bench after the arrival of Luke McGee on loan from Forest Green Rovers in January.

Loach made three appearances for the Rams this season, with all of those coming in the Papa John's Trophy, and he is in discussions with the club over extending his contract, but he is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal.

Curtis Davies

Davies was one of the Rams' longest-serving players, but his six-year stay at the club will come to an end this summer.

The 38-year-old arrived at Pride Park from Hull City in June 2017, and he was handed the club captaincy by Rosenior last summer.

Davies made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Rams this season and although Warne opted against extending his deal, the centre-back says he has no plans to retire.

Richard Stearman

Stearman joined the Rams from Huddersfield Town in August 2021.

But the 35-year-old has struggled for game time during his two years at Pride Park and made just 16 appearances in all competitions this season.

Stearman's last appearance for the club came as a substitute in the FA Cup in early January, and he was frequently left out of the matchday squad altogether in the second half of the campaign.

James Chester

Chester arrived at Pride Park in July following his release by Stoke City.

The 34-year-old, who began his career at Manchester United and went on to have spells with the likes of Hull City, West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa, has been plagued by injury during his time at the club.

Chester was sidelined for much of the second half of the season after suffering a calf injury in October, and he was restricted to just 10 appearances in all competitions.

David McGoldrick

McGoldrick is one player the Rams will be desperate to keep hold of this summer.

The 35-year-old joined the club in July after his departure from Sheffield United, and he finished the season as their top scorer, netting 25 goals and registering seven assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

McGoldrick is in discussions with the Rams over an extension and Warne said in April that he did not "foresee any issues" in convincing the striker to stay, but as we exclusively revealed, newly-promoted League Two side Notts County have offered McGoldrick a contract in a move which would see him return to the club where he started his career.