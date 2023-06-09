After they outlasted their rivals in the end to make it into the League One play-offs, Bolton Wanderers were edged out by Barnsley in the semi-finals in what would have been a bitter disappointment for head coach Ian Evatt.

Some smart recruitment of loan players especially last summer put the Trotters in a strong position for the 2022-23 season, and with some big hitters such as Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday now out of the way and in the Championship, the stage could be set for Wanderers to have their own promotion party in 2024.

Evatt and co will have to bring in some new players this summer to fill the gaps left by young Premier League loanees James Trafford and Conor Bradley, but also players who are departing on free transfers at the end of the month will also need to be replaced.

Let's take a look at the five individuals who right now are set to exit the University of Bolton Stadium on June 30, as per the club's retained list.

Who is leaving Bolton this summer?

Jón Daði Böðvarsson

Having failed to find game-time at Millwall in the 2021-22 season, Böðvarsson was allowed to join Bolton on an 18-month deal in January 2022, adding vital experience to Evatt's attack alongside Dion Charles.

The Iceland international scored seven times in 21 outings last season and whilst he's netted eight times in 27 appearances in all competitions in 2022-23, Böðvarsson rarely started in the league and then his campaign was curtailed in January with an ankle injury.

Whilst he's been offered a new deal at the UniBol, Böðvarsson is yet to sign which means he could depart come the end of the month.

Joel Dixon

Known to Evatt from his time as Barrow manager, Dixon arrived in 2021 as first-choice goalkeeper ahead of veteran Matt Gilks, but after some mistakes and a losing run of results, James Trafford was brought in on loan from Man City in January 2022 and Dixon has barely featured since.

It isn't a surprise to see the 29-year-old move on this summer to find more first-team football after just seven appearances in 2022-23 - he's already agreed a deal with National League side Hartlepool United which will begin on July 1.

Is Kieran Lee leaving Bolton?

Despite playing 41 times in the 2022-23 season, Lee is being released by Wanderers on the verge of turning 35, but has showed he can still perform at League One level.

Lee has been a solid and experienced head in the Bolton engine room for two-and-a-half years, featuring 91 times for the club, but Wanderers will look to improve and get younger in the middle of the park.

Lloyd Isgrove

Bolton bolstered their squad in League Two in 2020 with the addition of winger Isgrove, but his time at the club in the last 18 months has been blighted by injuries.

A ruptured thigh muscle in November 2021 ended his 21-22 season extremely prematurely, whilst hamstring troubles plagued him in the season just gone and restricted him to just six appearances.

Now 30 years of age, Isgrove will have to resurrect his career elsewhere following his release from Wanderers.

Elias Kachunga

A forward who has played in the Premier League for Huddersfield Town, Kachunga has never been the most prolific in his career but was expected to score some goals at League One level.

Kachunga scored just eight times in 91 appearances for Bolton in all competitions but he did net an important goal in the EFL Trophy final rout against Plymouth Argyle, scoring the third of four goals in a 4-0 success for the Trotters.

The German was not offered a new contract and will depart as a free agent.