It was a turbulent season for West Bromwich Albion in the Championship this year.

Expectations were high at The Hawthorns in the summer, but the Baggies got off to an incredibly poor start to the season and Steve Bruce was sacked in October.

Carlos Corberan was appointed as Bruce's replacement, inheriting the club sitting in the relegation zone and the Spaniard inspired a remarkable turnaround, transforming his side into play-off contenders.

Albion missed out on the top six on the final day of the season as they were beaten at Swansea City, but Corberan will be keen to make a more positive start next term and challenge for promotion once again.

However, the club are facing an uncertain summer due to their ownership situation and Managing Director Mark Miles admitted that player sales were "inevitable" over the coming months, while Corberan has again been linked with the vacant managerial position at Leeds United after rejecting a move to Elland Road in February.

Ahead of a crucial summer at The Hawthorns, we looked at which Albion players will be departing at the end of their contracts.

Which West Brom players will leave the club this summer?

Erik Pieters

The club had initially said that they were in talks with Pieters over a new contract, but Birmingham World reported last month that no deal had yet been finalised, and he now seems likely to depart.

Pieters arrived at the club in September following his release by Burnley, and he quickly established himself as a regular, making 36 appearances in all competitions.

The 34-year-old has spent much of his career as a left-back, but he regularly featured at centre-back for Albion, forming part of a solid and resilient defence under Corberan.

Kean Bryan

Bryan's frustrating two-year spell at The Hawthorns will come to an end this summer.

The 26-year-old, who came through the academy at Manchester City, joined the Baggies in September 2021 after his departure from Sheffield United.

Bryan made three appearances for Albion before suffering a serious knee injury in November 2021 that ruled him out for the rest of the season, and he did not make a single appearance this campaign as he continues his recovery.

Is Jake Livermore leaving West Brom?

Livermore is one of the Baggies' longest-serving players, but he will depart this summer after six-and-a-half years at the club.

The 33-year-old arrived at The Hawthorns from Hull City in January 2017 and was a regular for much of his time at the club, but he fell out of favour under Corberan this season, featuring just three times in the league since the Spaniard's arrival.

Livermore received an emotional reception as he was introduced for his final appearance for the club against Norwich City in April and in a letter to fans, he said he hoped to be accepted as an "honorary Baggie".

Tom Rogic

Rogic struggled to make an impact after joining Albion in September.

The Australian international enjoyed an illustrious nine-year spell at Celtic before departing Celtic Park last summer, but he found his game time limited for the Baggies.

Rogic scored two goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances in all competitions, but many of those minutes came as a substitute, and he will be searching for a new club this summer.