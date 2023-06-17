After a strong first season at Lincoln City, Mark Kennedy will be hoping to use the 2023 summer transfer window to strengthen his squad at Sincil Bank.

The Imps finished 11th last term, proving many doubters wrong, and will hope to climb even higher next term in what looks like a wide open League One field.

A strong summer will be required if they're to do that as Kennedy looks to progress his squad and replace those departing when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

Lincoln City 2023 summer departures

Here, we've taken a look at the four players currently on course to leave the club when their deals are up at the end of June...

Regan Poole

The Imps have confirmed that defender Regan Poole will depart this summer.

The 24-year-old has been a key player since joining from MK Dons in January 2021 - featuring 131 times in total and winning back-to-back Player of the Season awards.

It looks as though a Championship move now beckons for Poole, who has been linked with the likes of Blackburn Rovers and second tier new boys Sheffield Wednesday.

Sean Roughan

Sean Roughan's Lincoln future remains up in the air.

The Imps confirmed last month that they'd offered the 19-year-old a new contract but he is biding his time before deciding what his next best step is - with other clubs reportedly circling.

Roughan has been at Sincil Bank since 2019 but enjoyed a breakthrough season under Kennedy in 2022/23 - featuring 40 times in total.

Max Sanders

Midfielder Max Sanders is one of two players that Lincoln opted against handing a new deal this summer, meaning he will become a free agent at the end of June.

The 24-year-old was signed from Brighton in February 2021 and has made 72 appearances since, including featuring 32 times last term.

A League Two move looks most likely for Sanders but he may have options in the third tier as well.

Joe Walsh

Lincoln confirmed last month that centre-back Joe Walsh had not been offered a new contract, which means his three-year spell at the League One club will come to an end this summer.

The defender joined from MK Dons in 2020 and impressed greatly at times but has been hampered by fitness issues throughout his Imps tenure - managing just 52 appearances in total.

The 31-year-old should not be short of EFL suitors though his injury record will be a great concern.