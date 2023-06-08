Leeds United have had a dismal season in the Premier League, finishing 19th and subsequently being relegated to the Championship.

There are likely to be a host of changes at Elland Road this summer, with plenty of work behind the scenes still to be resolved and many key decisions needing to be made.

The Whites are waiting for a takeover to be completed by 49ers Enterprises, but also have other issues at board level, there is no director of football or sporting director, a new manager may be appointed, and multiple issues with the squad need addressing, too.

There are plenty of senior players in the Leeds squad that are not going to be playing Championship football in 2023/24, likely to be subject to strong interest, especially for those with pedigree at international level.

Leeds will bring in plenty of new faces this summer as they gear up towards another season in the second tier, but will also need to hang on to enough quality of their own.

Who is leaving Leeds United this summer?

However, here, we take a look at the players who are departing Leeds United at the conclusion of their deals at the end of the month.

The Whites are yet to announce their retained and released list, but there are some players who are out of contract at Elland Road in 2023.

Weston McKennie

The Juventus loanee has not been a success at Elland Road since his arrival in January despite coming with a strong reputation for the USMNT and with pedigree in the Champions League.

The 24-year-old made 20 appearances for Leeds, contributing no goals and one assist. McKennie will return to Turin as his permanent deal at Leeds was contingent on Premier League survival.

Will Leeds retain Joel Robles?

At the end of the season, Robles had made himself the number-one for the Whites. He joined the club on a one-year deal last summer from Real Betis on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old played eight games during his stay, but four of which came in the last four Premier League games of the season under Sam Allardyce.

Adam Forshaw

Leeds hold a one-year option in Forshaw's contract to extend it to the summer of 2024, but it is as yet unclear whether they will activate it for the 31-year-old.

Forshaw has been at the club for five-and-a-half seasons, but in that time has only managed 91 appearances during his spell with the club. The central-midfielder has had particularly bad luck with injuries during his stay at Elland Road.

Stuart McKinstry

Leeds signed McKinstry in 2019 from Motherwell, but have barely seen him used in their first-team, with the 20-year-old spending this season back at his hometown club on loan.

He played only twice for the senior Leeds team, but made 50 appearances for the U21 and U18 sides. McKinstry is out of contract and set to leave Leeds this summer.