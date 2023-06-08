Ipswich Town will be aiming to make an encouraging start to their return to the Championship when the new term gets underway in August.

The Blues secured promotion to this division by producing a plethora of fantastic displays in League One last season.

Under the guidance of Kieran McKenna, Ipswich accumulated an incredibly impressive total of 99 points from 46 games.

Ipswich's focus in the coming weeks will be centred around recruitment.

While McKenna already has a strong group of players at his disposal, the addition of some fresh faces during the summer transfer window could boost the club's chances of achieving a relative amount of success in the Championship.

Who is leaving Ipswich Town in June?

Here, we have decided to take a look at the individuals who Ipswich are set to part ways with ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Which Ipswich players are set to leave Portman Road at the end of June?

Kane Vincent-Young

As confirmed by the publication of Ipswich's retained list via the club's official website, Kane Vincent-Young is one of four senior players who are set to leave.

Vincent-Young will become a free-agent after his contract expires at the end of June.

During his time with the Blues, the full-back was utilised on 64 occasions in all competitions.

In the previous term, Vincent-Young made 18 league appearances for Ipswich in League One.

Is Joel Coleman being retained at Ipswich?

Joel Coleman is also set to move on to pastures new this summer when his contract ends.

Signed by Ipswich last year, Coleman was unable to force his way into the club's side due to the presence of fellow goalkeeper Christian Walton.

The 27-year-old did not make a single appearance for the senior outfit, and was only included as part of Ipswich's match-day squad on three occasions.

Matt Penney

Matt Penney has also been released by Ipswich, and will officially leave the club later this month.

The defender was loaned out on two separate occasions last season.

After making 18 appearances for Motherwell during the first half of the term, Penney joined Charlton on a temporary basis in January.

Penney went on to represent the Addicks on five occasions in the third tier.

Is Richard Keogh also set to depart?

Richard Keogh is also set to leave Ipswich when his current deal expires as he was not offered fresh terms by the club.

During his time with the Tractor Boys, Keogh was utilised on 16 occasions by McKenna in all competitions.

The 36-year-old's final appearance for Ipswich came in the club's 1-1 draw with Cambridge United in February.

Keogh revealed in an interview with the East Anglian Daily Times last year that he is keen on embarking on a career in coaching when he retires from football.