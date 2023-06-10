It was an incredibly disappointing season for Cardiff City in the Championship this year.

Steve Morison led a significant rebuild of the squad last summer, but he was sacked in September after a poor start to the season.

Morison's assistant Mark Hudson took over temporarily and after a positive spell as caretaker, he was handed the job on a permanent basis in November. However, Hudson was dismissed in January after just four wins from his 18 games in charge with the club sliding towards the relegation zone.

Sabri Lamouchi was named as Hudson's replacement and the Frenchman guided the Bluebirds to safety after six wins and two draws in his 18 games in charge, but the club opted against renewing his short-term contract at the end of the season.

Former Fenerbahce and Gaziantep boss Erol Bulut has been named as the club's new manager and the 48-year-old is planning a big rebuild, revealing he would like to bring in eight to 10 new players this summer.

Ahead of what is set to be a busy summer in South Wales, we looked at which players will be departing the club at the end of their contracts.

Which players will leave Cardiff City this summer?

Dillon Phillips

Goalkeeper Phillips arrived at the Cardiff City Stadium from Charlton Athletic in October 2020, but he struggled to nail down his position as the club's number one.

Phillips began last season as first choice under Mick McCarthy, but he lost his place to Alex Smithies in October, only returning between the sticks for a short spell at the end of the campaign.

Despite Smithies' departure to Leicester City in the summer, Phillips dropped further down the pecking order following the arrivals of Ryan Allsop and Jak Alnwick, and he was loaned out to KV Oostende in July.

The 27-year-old made 14 appearances for the Belgian side this season, but he could not prevent their relegation from the top flight, and he will be on the search for a new club this summer as his frustrating spell in South Wales comes to an end.

Tom Sang

Sang joined the Bluebirds in 2019 after a trial period following his release from Manchester United.

The 23-year-old, who can play at right-back or in midfield, found his game time limited during his stint at the Cardiff City Stadium and had two loan spells away from the club with Cheltenham Town and St Johnstone.

Sang made 11 appearances in all competitions this season, but he last featured in the FA Cup against Leeds United in January and was frequently left out of the matchday squad altogether in the second half of the campaign, so perhaps unsurprisingly, the club have opted against offering him a new deal.

Gavin Whyte

Winger Whyte arrived at the Cardiff City Stadium from Oxford United for a fee believed to be around £2 million in July 2019.

But Whyte has struggled for game time with the Bluebirds and was loaned out to Hull City in 2021 before spending the whole of last season back at Oxford.

After scoring once and providing one assist in 16 appearances in all competitions this season, Whyte announced on Instagram last month that he will be leaving the club at the end of his contract this summer.

The Northern Ireland international has been linked with a move to League One side Portsmouth, but they face competition for his signature with The News claiming other clubs have made inquiries.

Connor Wickham

Striker Wickham joined the Bluebirds on a short-term contract in February.

Wickham had enjoyed a productive first half of the season with Forest Green Rovers in League One, scoring nine goals in 20 appearances before departing The Bolt New Lawn in January.

While he was not prolific, Wickham played an important role to help the Bluebirds secure survival, netting once in 12 games, but Bulut has decided against retaining him next season.

Who else could be departing Cardiff City?

The club have offered new contracts to Mark Harris, Joel Bagan and Eli King with discussions currently ongoing, although Harris' future at the club is uncertain.

Harris attracted interest from Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Wigan Athletic in January, with the trio reportedly deterred by the Bluebirds' £700,000 asking price, but according to journalist Darren Witcoop, Rovers and the Potters both remain keen on the Welsh international.