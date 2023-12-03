Highlights Cardiff City players need to prove themselves before the January transfer window.

Players like Mahlon Romeo and Romaine Sawyers have struggled for game time under Erol Bulut.

Andy Rinomhota and Ebou Adams are also facing reduced playing opportunities and need to impress.

With the January transfer window just over a month away, there are certain Cardiff City players who are running out of time to prove that they're worth keeping.

The Bluebirds have made a fantastic start to life under Erol Bulut and find themselves in the top-half of the table after years of lingering towards the bottom of the league.

Related The Erol Bulut transfer masterstroke that Cardiff City supporters must applaud: View Greek international Dimitrios Goutas has made a great start to life in the Welsh capital

The Turkish manager has put his own stamp on things and brought in a number of quality players, such as Aaron Ramsey, Dimitrios Goutas and Manolis Siopis. This means that players who were mainstays in previous seasons have been replaced and find themselves struggling for minutes.

Here we'll look at four Cardiff players who have just a month to prove they're worth keeping....

1 Mahlon Romeo

Ex-Millwall man right-back Romeo has found game time harder to come by this season under Bulut after playing 33 league games last season. Perry NG has been in great form for the Bluebirds and Romeo has been unable to put a run of games together, having to make do with the odd cameo from the bench.

At 28-years-old and a proven quality operator at Championship level, Romeo will know he needs to start playing more. If Bulut doesn't give him more game time, then we could see him moved on in January.

2 Romaine Saywers

32-year-old Sawyers' game time this season has been nearly nonexistent. He's fallen foul of Cardiff recruiting top-class midfielders like Aaron Ramsey and Manolis Siopis and has barely been given the chance to show what's he capable of.

A list of clubs that Romaine Sawyers has played for Team name Years West Brom 2009-13 Port Vale (loan) 2011 Shrewsbury (loan) 2012 Walsall (loan) 2013 Walsall 2013-16 Brentford 2016-19 West Brom 2019-22 Stoke City (loan) 2021-22 Cardiff City 2022-

Sawyers has a wealth of experience at Championship level and despite being 32, he'll feel like he's still got a lot to offer at EFL level.

3 Andy Rinomhota

Similarly to Sawyers, Rinomhota featured heavily under Steve Morison, Mark Hudson and Sabri Lamouchi last season, but has seen his game time drastically reduced so far this season.

The midfielder has seen most of his minutes come in the League Cup, where he started all three games for the Bluebirds. Despite this, Rinomhota obviously hasn't done enough to impress Bulut as he's been in and out of the League matchday squad without playing since the first weekend of the season.

The ex-Reading man is only 27-years-old and should be reaching the peak of his powers, but instead he's warming the bench most weekends.

4 Ebou Adams

Given the fact that the former Forest Green Rovers man missed the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign with injury, then it's understandable why Adams has had to be patient for playing opportunities this season.

He's made a handful of starts in both the league and cup, but given Cardiff's strength in depth in midfield and Adams' injury woes last season, you can see why Bulut may be reluctant to pick the Gambian international week in, week out.

A short-term loan to a fellow Championship club, or a top-end League One side could be a good way to get some much-needed minutes into Adams' legs ready for a big season with the Bluebirds next year.