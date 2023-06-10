Burnley are now preparing for life back in the Premier League following a successful campaign in the second tier.

Vincent Kompany’s side were dominant as they earned a league title triumph to go with their automatic promotion to the top flight.

The Clarets earned an impressive 101 points to clinch a 10-point lead over Sheffield United.

Who will leave Burnley this summer?

With the Championship season now over, we look at the players Burnley have confirmed will be departing Turf Moor ahead of the next campaign…

Ashley Barnes

The striker has played his final game for the club, having already secured his next move to Norwich City on a two-year deal.

Barnes spent nine years with the Clarets, initially joining from Brighton in the 2014 January transfer window.

The now 33-year-old helped Burnley achieve automatic promotion in his first season with the club.

Barnes also played a crucial role in cementing the Lancashire club as a Premier League side for six seasons under Sean Dyche, scoring 37 goals during that period.

Does Matt Lowton have a Burnley future?

Lowton spent the second half of this season out on loan with struggling Huddersfield Town, making just eight league appearances for the team.

The Terriers secured an 18th place finish in the Championship, avoiding relegation with a good run of form to end the campaign.

But the 33-year-old won’t be returning to Turf Moor following the end of this loan spell.

Lowton’s contract with Burnley has not been renewed, ending his eight-year stint with the Clarets.

Will Norris

Norris also spent the second half of the season out on loan, joining Peterborough United in the January window.

The goalkeeper spent three years with Burnley before signing for the Posh, but won’t be returning to Turf Moor next season.

The 29-year-old is set to become a free agent after Burnley confirmed the decision to not renew his current contract.

Is Lukas Jensen leaving Burnley?

Jensen spent most of his time with Burnley out on loan, joining the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Korderengir and Carlisle United over the years.

The goalkeeper spent this campaign at Accrington Stanley, playing 29 times as the team suffered relegation to League Two.

Jensen’s four-year stint with Burnley has come to an end following the conclusion of his current contract.

The 24-year-old never made an appearance for the club, having initially signed from Danish side HIK in the summer of 2019 under Sean Dyche.