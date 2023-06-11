Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to launch another push for a top-six finish when the 2023/24 Championship gets underway in August.

Having narrowly missed on a place in the play-offs last month, Blackburn's attention has already switched to planning for the upcoming term.

Rovers recently managed to bolster their attacking options by signing Niall Ennis on a free transfer.

Ennis, who scored 14 goals for Plymouth Argyle last season, opted to reject a new contract with the club in order to seal a switch to Ewood Park.

This could prove to be the first of a number of deals as Blackburn have parted ways with a number of senior players ahead of the summer transfer window.

Who is leaving Blackburn Rovers this summer?

Here, we have decided to take a look at the four individuals who are set to leave Rovers at the end of June.

Ben Brereton Diaz

As confirmed by Blackburn's official website, Ben Brereton Diaz is set to leave the club when his current deal expires at the end of June.

During his time with Rovers, the Chile international managed to find the back of the net on 47 occasions in all competitions.

Brereton-Diaz is expected to complete a move to Villarreal.

According to Marca, the forward watched Villarreal's recent 2-0 win over Cadiz, and is set to sign a four-year deal with the Spanish outfit.

Is Bradley Dack leaving Blackburn Rovers?

Bradley Dack will also leave Blackburn later this month.

Signed by Rovers in 2017 following a spell with Gillingham, Dack managed to produce a host of eye-catching displays for the Championship side.

As well as scoring 57 goals for Rovers, Dack also chipped in with 28 assists in 173 appearances.

Daniel Ayala

As is the case with Dack, Daniel Ayala will also be on the lookout for a new club this summer as he will become a free-agent when his current contract reaches a crescendo.

During the previous campaign, Ayala featured on 26 occasions for Blackburn in all competitions.

Given that the Spaniard has clocked up 276 Championship appearances during his career, it would not be a shock if he seals a move to another side who are set to compete at this level next season.

Is Dan Butterworth also set to leave Blackburn?

Dan Butterworth is also set to leave Blackburn when his contract expires at the end of June.

After joining Blackburn on a scholarship in 2016, Butterworth made his debut for Blackburn two years later.

Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, he was unable to establish himself as a key player for Rovers as he only made 16 further appearances for the club.

Butterworth spent the previous campaign on loan at Port Vale, and represented the club on 34 occasions in all competitions.