Highlights Liam Walsh's limited game time and lack of goals for Swansea could lead to a possible departure in January. The club may be better off moving on from him.

Oliver Cooper's role in the team has diminished under Duff, and he needs to prove himself in the next month to secure more starts. Otherwise, a move in the winter market might be best for his career.

Cameron Congreve, a promising academy talent, has had significantly reduced game time under Duff. If he doesn't prove himself in December, a loan move in January would be beneficial for his development.

Michael Duff has made an underwhelming start to life as Swansea City manager.

The 45-year-old took charge of the Welsh outfit during the summer, replacing Russell Martin at the helm.

The former Barnsley boss has been unable to oversee consistent results to keep Swansea in contention near the top of the table.

However, it is still early days in the campaign and perhaps the team will find its footing for a more impressive second half of the season.

The January transfer window could also offer the club an opportunity to make improvements and changes to the first team squad.

There are no doubt a number of players also fighting for their future with the Swans beyond the winter market.

Here we look at the players that could depart the Championship side at the start of 2024…

1 Liam Walsh

Walsh’s game time since joining Swansea has been quite limited, making just 12 league appearances across two campaigns under Martin.

The 26-year-old has yet to score in the Championship for the Swans, and has made just five starts.

It is clear that he is someway down the pecking order of Duff’s first team plans too, as he has remained a fringe player under the former Barnsley manager.

A move away in January could be a distinct possibility if he is unable to do something in the next month to prove to the club that he is worth keeping around.

Because at this stage Swansea might be better off cutting their losses and moving on from the player.

2 Oliver Cooper

Cooper returned from a promising loan spell in League Two in the summer of 2022 hoping to take on a bigger role in Martin’s first team plans, and he made 41 appearances in the Championship last season as a result.

However, he has remained a mostly secondary choice ever since returning to Swansea and has fallen down the pecking order under Duff.

The 23-year-old has been unable to convince the new manager that he is capable of consistent starts in the second tier, with most of his appearances coming from the bench.

He has a month before the window reopens in January to prove he should be getting more starts.

Otherwise a move away in the winter market may be the best option for his career.

3 Cameron Congreve

Congreve is a promising young talent from the club’s academy system that hasn’t quite been able to make a breakthrough into the first team squad under Duff.

The 19-year-old made 10 appearances in the Championship under Martin last season, including one start.

Related Swansea City have very little to lose and have picked up underrated transfer coup Swans manager Michael Duff believes Bolasie could still be a real asset to his team

But his game time has been significantly reduced under the new manager, which has not been good for his development as a player.

The Welshman has the month of December to prove to Duff that he can still play a role in the team for the second half of the season.

Otherwise, Swansea should absolutely be looking to loan out the forward in the January transfer window so that he can get greater experience playing at senior level.

Leaving him out of the team for another six months would be a really big step backward from the progress he made under Martin.