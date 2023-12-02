Highlights Stoke City signed 18 new players in the summer transfer window, aiming to improve their squad and achieve success.

Dwight Gayle, despite his experience, has struggled to score goals for Stoke, and his contract expiring in the summer puts his future at the club in question.

Lewis Baker, once a key player in midfield, has been overshadowed by new signings, and if he cannot compete with the competition, he may be sold or loaned out in January.

Stoke City had the mother of all summer transfer windows earlier this year, signing a mammoth 18 new players for their first-team squad in a complete overhaul of Alex Neil's options.

Following four bottom half Championship finishes, the Potters hierarchy decided to back Neil with a plethora of new additions which came from all across the globe, including Serbia, Switzerland and South Korea.

Admittedly, it's taking the new-look Stoke side a while to gel and there may not be immediate success, but there is plenty of young talent on display - there could be further arrivals on the horizon in January as well.

That though would surely mean some departures from Neil's current squad - let's look at THREE players who have it all to do in December to show the Scotsman that they are worthy of keeping around for the rest of the season instead of dispensing of them in January.

Dwight Gayle

When arriving at Stoke in the summer of 2022, there was a potential fear that Gayle's best days may be behind him after two years of being a bit-part player for Newcastle.

Gayle had featured just 29 times in that period for the Magpies, and his last prolific season was in 2018-19 on loan at West Brom, where he scored 24 times over the course of the campaign.

Dwight Gayle's Stoke City League Stats 2023-24 Appearances 8 Goals 0 Expected Goals (xG) 0.70 Assists 0 Expected Assists (xA) 0.23 Shots Per Game 0.6 Key Passes Per Game 0.5 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.8 Dribbles Per Game 0.1 Big Chances Missed 1 Touches Per Game 9.6 (Stats Correct As Of November 29, 2023)

And he soon proved that he wasn't going to be the goalscoring machine that Stoke needed to try and put them in a promotion push, and it even took him half a season to bag his first Potters league goal against Reading in January 2023.

An influx of new attacking talent in the summer saw Gayle relegated to somewhat of a last resort bench option, although in recent weeks he has been starting up-front and on the left flank despite Neil having plenty of other options.

Benched against QPR though in midweek, and with a contract that is expiring in the summer, Gayle may need to score a goal or two in his December showings if he is going to remain at the club and not attempted to be moved on early in January.

Lewis Baker

After going out on loan so many times from Chelsea, Baker finally found a new permanent home in January 2022 and became a focal point under Michael O'Neill in midfield, scoring eight times in his first half-season at the Bet365 Stadium.

Baker continued to start under Alex Neil last season, but by the time the January transfer window closed earlier this year and a midfield reinforcements had been brought in in the form of Ben Pearson, Baker soon dropped to the bench for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign despite being captain.

The 28-year-old underwent knee surgery over the summer but has yet to return to action, but his comeback is imminent - he finds the likes of Pearson, Josh Laurent, Daniel Johnson and Wouter Burger as competition, so if he cannot force his way past that foursome, then a sale or loan out in January could be on the cards.

D'Margio Wright-Phillips

With a contract that is expiring this summer, Wright-Phillips could be on his way out of the Bet365 Stadium anyway.

The forward showed flashes of his quality under Michael O'Neill's management, but Alex Neil has never really utilised the 22-year-old, and he spent the second half of last season on loan in League Two with Northampton Town.

His appearances this season have come exclusively in under-21's matches as an overage player, and that's how it's likely to stay unless there is a mountain of injuries, so the son of Shaun Wright-Phillips will have to prove that way he's worthy of another contract instead of being let go of.