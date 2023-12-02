Highlights Matt Clarke's injury issues have hindered his progress at Boro. He needs to seize the opportunity to prove himself or risk being moved on in January.

Anfernee Dijksteel has fallen down the pecking order and is struggling for consistent playing time. Boro may consider cashing in on him before his contract expires.

Alex Gilbert has failed to secure a regular spot in the team since joining. He has one month to impress Carrick or Boro should look for a loan move for him in January.

Middlesbrough’s recent inconsistent form has seen them lose ground in the race for a play-off place.

Michael Carrick’s side made a horrendous start to the new campaign, before six wins in a row brought them back into contention for a top six position.

But another drop off has meant they're part of a large chasing pack rather than one of the sides in the play-off places.

The January transfer window could prove a crucial time for the Teesside club in their bid to gain their place back in the Premier League.

Here we look at three Middlesbrough players that are fighting for their future at The Riverside going into December…

1 Anfernee Dijksteel

Dijksteel is another player who has had a difficult campaign with injury issues, but he has not been able to make much headway in Carrick’s first team plans when fit regardless.

The full-back has fallen down the pecking order at Middlesbrough and is struggling to earn consistent minutes in the team compared to previous campaigns.

January could be an opportunity for the second tier side to look to cash in on the defender, whose contract expires in the summer of 2025.

Football League World sources revealed last January that Dijksteel was a player that the North East club were keen to move on and it would be no surprise if their stance was the same in the winter window.

With his value set to diminish over the next 12 months, this might be the best time for Boro to sell the player, unless the 27-year-old can convince them otherwise.

He returned to the starting XI recently and impressed but he doesn't have long to prove he can be a longer-term option to Carrick and co.

Related "Middlesbrough will be forced to address this problem" - Michael Carrick given January transfer warning Boro are highly likely to experience the disappointment of not making the play-offs at the end of the season, unless they resolve this issue

2 Alex Gilbert

Gilbert signed for Boro last summer as a free agent, arriving after a stint at Brentford where he was unable to make a breakthrough into Thomas Frank’s first team squad.

The Irishman has been unable to secure a consistent place in Carrick's first team plans since making the switch from the Premier League side.

The 21-year-old has one month to prove to the Boro manager that he could be of use to the team in the second half of the campaign.

Otherwise, Middlesbrough should be searching for a club that can guarantee him minutes in January as part of a loan agreement.