The 2022/23 Championship season proved to be a special for all associated with Luton Town Football Club as the Hatters secured a historic promotion to the Premier League.

A combination of fantastic recruitment, wonderful ownership and sheer determination proved to be the recipe of success, with the Bedfordshire club putting last season's play-off semi-final defeat to one side and springing back.

Here, we take a look at the three players who are set to leave Luton when their respective contracts expire at the end of June, as per the club's retained list.

Who is leaving Luton Town this summer?

Henri Lansbury

A real class act on and off the pitch, the Hatters will be preparing for Premier League life without Henri Lansbury when his current deal expires at the end of this month.

The technically-gifted midfielder was limited to just 10 appearances during the 2022/23 promotion-winning campaign, amassing a total of 455 league minutes.

Interestingly, the Bedfordshire club did not lose last season with Lansbury involved, although seven of those 10 fixtures came as draws.

The 32-year-old signed for Nathan Jones from Bristol City in 2021, following previous stints at the likes of Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

Is Harry Isted leaving Luton Town?

Harry Isted only saw limited opportunities to impress at Kenilworth Road, however, when he did feature, he returned some impressive displays.

The 26-year-old arrived at Luton in 2017 after spending time within the youth set-ups at Stoke City and Southampton, making fewer than 10 appearances for the Hatters during that time.

Isted spent the second half of last season enjoying a mightily impressive loan spell at Barnsley, keeping eight clean sheets in 19 appearances as the Tykes reached the League One play-offs.

Following Luton's promotion to the Premier League, Isted has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Sonny Bradley

Lifting the Championship play-off trophy at Wembley, Sonny Bradley is ending his Luton career on a high as he is now set to head on for pastures new.

The left-footed centre-back, who played an integral role in the club's promotion to the 2018/19 League One title, managed 19 appearances during the 2022/23 promotion-winning campaign.

Bradley played full 90s in Luton's last five games of the regular season, however, he did not make the 18-man squad during the play-offs.

In what is an end of an era, the Hatters' captain will also depart when the 30th of June comes around.