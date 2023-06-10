Teams from up and down the EFL have made decisions regarding the futures of their out-of-contract players, and Bristol Rovers are no different.

Rovers returned to England’s third tier this season after a year away and made a decent impression.

The Gas seemed comfortable for most of the season, and the aim for Joey Barton and co. will be to kick on even more in the 2023/24 season.

Bristol Rovers retained list 2023

The club revealed their retained list in May, and, on it, they confirmed the release of three players who will depart the club this summer.

We have taken a look at who these players are.

Harry Anderson

Anderson joined the League One outfit in 2021 from Lincoln City, where he had played a big part in the club’s rise in the EFL.

The 26-year-old started his football career in the academy of Peterborough United, staying at the club for two years.

The winger never really got a fair chance at Posh, spending most of his time at the club on loan at Braintree Town and Lincoln.

His time at Lincoln was where he shined most, appearing over 200 times, recording 33 goals, and grabbing 30 assists.

In his two years at the Memorial Ground, Anderson didn’t quite reach the same heights, appearing 79 times, scoring seven goals, and providing six assists.

The winger was limited to somewhat of a squad role this season, appearing in 28 games in League One but only starting 12 times.

The club have now confirmed that the 26-year-old will be departing the club this summer.

Is Paul Coutts leaving Bristol Rovers

Coutts is a player who has been around the EFL for a few years now, after first playing for Peterborough United in 2008.

The experienced midfielder has also gone on to feature for Preston North End, Derby County, and Sheffield United.

His most successful time was with the Blades, where he made over 130 appearances, collected 16 assists, and also netted five goals.

The 34-year-old left Bramall Lane in 2019, and since then he’s had spells at Fleetwood Town, Salford City, and Bristol Rovers.

Coutts joined the Gas in 2021 and was part of the side that won promotion from League Two. This season, the midfielder appeared just 22 times, as his campaign was hampered by injuries.

The Scotsman leaves Bristol Rovers having played 68 times, grabbing one goal and providing five assists.

Calum Macdonald

Macdonald is a graduate of the Derby County academy, but he left the Rams in 2019 after failing to make a first team appearance.

Since leaving Derby, Macdonald has bounced around EFL teams, playing for Blackpool, Tranmere Rovers, Stockport County, and Rovers.

The 25-year-old arrived at the Memorial Stadium in the January transfer window, but in his six months there, he only appeared four times.

The defender has been released by Bristol Rovers, but he’s already found his new club after it was confirmed he’ll be joining Mansfield Town on a two-year deal.

Who else featured on Bristol Rovers' retained list?

It was confirmed by the Gas that Nick Anderton and Alex Rodman would be retiring. They wrote: "The following players will sadly be retiring from playing professional football upon the conclusion of their contracts."