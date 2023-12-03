Highlights Sam Gallagher needs to prove his fitness and show he can still contribute to justify Blackburn Rovers' investment in his salary.

Semir Telalovic may benefit from a January loan move to gain more experience in English football and adapt to the Championship.

Jake Garrett must make an impact and secure a spot in the team if he wants to remain with Blackburn Rovers, especially with the potential recall of John Buckley from loan.

The January transfer window will be an important one for Blackburn Rovers, as they look to put together a squad that can maintain their promising start to the season.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are currently tenth in the second-tier standings, three points adrift of the play-off places.

As a result, they may well want to strengthen their squad in January, in order to ensure they have the best possible chance to secure a place in the top six during the current campaign.

However, they may need to move some of their current squad on - either permanently or temporarily - at the turn of the year, in order to make room for those potential new arrivals.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three current Blackburn Rovers players, who may now have just a month to show they ought to be kept at Ewood Park, for the second half of the season.

1 Sam Gallagher

This has been a frustrating season for Gallagher, with the striker having not made an appearance for Blackburn since mid-September due to a string of ongoing injury issues.

The 28-year-old is now the club's highest paid player, but his contract is currently set to expire at the end of this season - albeit with the club holding the option to extend that deal by a further year - meaning this could be Rovers' last chance to cash in on him.

As a result, you feel Gallagher may have to get himself fit and show he can still play a role for this side, if he is to justify Blackburn continuing to invest in his salary, rather than raise some potentially useful funds from his sale, while they still have the chance to do so.

Sam Gallagher Championship record for Blackburn Rovers - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 5 1 0 2022/23 34 7 2 2021/22 37 9 3 2020/21 39 8 5 2019/20 42 6 4 2016/17 43 11 3 As of 28th November 2023

2 Semir Telalovic

Telalovic has yet to really get going for Blackburn since he became the club's much-anticipated centre-forward signing on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Having previously spent much of his career in the German fourth-tier, the 23-year-old has rarely featured in the Championship so far this season. There may therefore be some arguments that he could benefit from a January loan move that allows him more chances to adapt to English football.

With that in mind, Telalovic is another striker, who may need to find a way to become more involved for the first-team over the next month, if he wants to spend the whole of his debut season as a Blackburn player, as a part of Jon Dahl Tomasson's first-team squad.

3 Jake Garrett

Having broken into Blackburn's first team last season, Garrett has struggled to back that up during the current campaign so far.

With Rovers also having the option to recall John Buckley from his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday in January, that could further push Garrett down the pecking order at Ewood Park, and raise the question about a loan move for the 20-year-old himself come the turn of the year.

That would suggest that Garrett is therefore another who needs to play his way into the side if he wants to remain with Tomasson's side for the rest of the season, and his impact from the bench at Stoke on Saturday, where he helped create the two late goals that sealed a 3-0 win for Blackburn, does at least look to have been a good start to those efforts.